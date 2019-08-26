< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. article
section id="story425674745" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"
header class="mod-header story-header"
h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="425674745" data-article-version="1.0">Spanish athlete sets 2,500-mile stand-up paddleboard record from San Francisco to Hawaii</h1>
/header data-article-id="425674745" data-article-version="1.0">Spanish athlete sets 2,500-mile stand-up paddleboard record from San Francisco to Hawaii</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-425674745" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Spanish athlete sets 2,500-mile stand-up paddleboard record from San Francisco to Hawaii&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/spanish-athlete-sets-2-500-mile-stand-up-paddleboard-record-from-san-francisco-to-hawaii" data-title="Spanish athlete sets 2,500-mile stand-up paddleboard record from San Francisco to Hawaii" addthis:url="http://www.ktvu.com/news/spanish-athlete-sets-2-500-mile-stand-up-paddleboard-record-from-san-francisco-to-hawaii" addthis:title="Spanish athlete sets 2,500-mile stand-up paddleboard record from San Francisco to Hawaii"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-425674745.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-425674745");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425674745-0">3 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425674745-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/26/ANTONIO%203_1566850587866.JPG_7617282_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425674745-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> Antonio De La Rosa claimed the title of the first person to cross the Pacific Ocean on a stand-up paddleboard when he arrived in Hawaii on Aug. 24, 2019. Photo: Posovisual/Antonio De La Rosa </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/26/ANTONIO%203_1566850587866.JPG_7617282_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425674745-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="ANTONIO 3_1566850587866.JPG.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/26/ANTONIO_1566850587878_7617283_ver1.0_160_90.JPG) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425674745-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="ANTONIO_1566850587878.JPG"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/26/ANTONIO2_1566850590268_7617284_ver1.0_160_90.JPG) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425674745-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="ANTONIO2_1566850590268.JPG"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-425674745-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB_MOD-KTVU_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/26/ANTONIO%203_1566850587866.JPG_7617282_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Antonio De La Rosa claimed the title of the first person to cross the Pacific Ocean on a stand-up paddleboard when he arrived in Hawaii on Aug. 24, 2019. Photo: Posovisual/Antonio De La Rosa" title="ANTONIO 3_1566850587866.JPG.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Antonio De La Rosa claimed the title of the first person to cross the Pacific Ocean on a stand-up paddleboard when he arrived in Hawaii on Aug. 24, 2019. Photo: <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Posovisual" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Posovisual</span>/Antonio De La Rosa</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/26/ANTONIO_1566850587878_7617283_ver1.0_640_360.JPG" alt="Antonio De La Rosa claimed the title of the first person to cross the Pacific Ocean on a stand-up paddleboard when he arrived in Hawaii on Aug. 24, 2019. Photo: Posovisual/Antonio De La Rosa" title="ANTONIO_1566850587878.JPG"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Antonio De La Rosa claimed the title of the first person to cross the Pacific Ocean on a stand-up paddleboard when he arrived in Hawaii on Aug. 24, 2019. Photo: <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Posovisual" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Posovisual</span>/Antonio De La Rosa</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/26/ANTONIO2_1566850590268_7617284_ver1.0_640_360.JPG" alt="Antonio De La Rosa claimed the title of the first person to cross the Pacific Ocean on a stand-up paddleboard when he arrived in Hawaii on Aug. 24, 2019. Photo: Posovisual/Antonio De La Rosa" title="ANTONIO2_1566850590268.JPG"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Antonio De La Rosa claimed the title of the first person to cross the Pacific Ocean on a stand-up paddleboard when he arrived in Hawaii on Aug. 24, 2019. Photo: Posovisual/Antonio De La Rosa" title="ANTONIO 3_1566850587866.JPG.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/26/ANTONIO_1566850587878_7617283_ver1.0_160_90.JPG');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="Antonio De La Rosa claimed the title of the first person to cross the Pacific Ocean on a stand-up paddleboard when he arrived in Hawaii on Aug. 24, 2019. Photo: Posovisual/Antonio De La Rosa" title="ANTONIO_1566850587878.JPG"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/26/ANTONIO2_1566850590268_7617284_ver1.0_160_90.JPG');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="Antonio De La Rosa claimed the title of the first person to cross the Pacific Ocean on a stand-up paddleboard when he arrived in Hawaii on Aug. 24, 2019. HONOLULU (AP) - A Spanish man claimed the title of the first person to cross the Pacific Ocean on a stand-up paddleboard when he arrived in Hawaii.

Hawaii News Now reported that 42-year-old Antonio De La Rosa arrived at the Waikiki Yacht Club in Honolulu at 8 a.m. Saturday. His company provided photos and video after the record-setting event. 

The endurance athlete paddled away from San Francisco June 9 in his attempt for the record.

De La Rosa covered 2,500 miles (4,023 kilometers) of open ocean alone, using wind, currents and the power of his arms.

His 24-foot (7.3-meter) vessel called Ocean Defender is a combination paddle board and small boat with a sleeping cabin, storage bins, desalination unit, and solar panels for powering electronics.

De La Rosa estimated the journey would take 70 days, but completed the trip in 76 days.

___

Information from: KGMB-TV, http://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/ 