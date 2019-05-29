< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Star Wars Galaxy's Edge debuts Friday at Disneyland Star Wars Galaxy's Edge debuts Friday at Disneyland By Associated Press
Posted May 29 2019 08:13PM PDT
Video Posted May 29 2019 08:12PM PDT
Updated May 29 2019 08:24PM PDT Inside Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, Disney guests will take the controls in one of three unique and critical roles aboard the fastest ship in the galaxy when Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opens in summer 2019 at Disneyland. (Disney Parks) (Disney Parks) </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/29/SWGE_Millennium_Falcon_1559179204712_7327102_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409737077-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="SWGE_Millennium_Falcon_1559179204712.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/29/SWGE_Marketplace_RH8_4845_1559179194545_7327101_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409737077-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="SWGE_Marketplace_RH8_4845_1559179194545.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/29/SWGE_Main_Hold_RH5_8577_1559179188132_7327000_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409737077-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="SWGE_Main_Hold_RH5_8577_1559179188132.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/29/SWGE_Main_Hold_02_2019__DL.0408_1559179187247_7326999_ver1.0_160_90.JPG) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409737077-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="SWGE_Main_Hold_02_2019__DL.0408_1559179187247.JPG"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/29/SWGE_Kylo_Ren_RH5_9520_1559179173597_7326995_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409737077-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="SWGE_Kylo_Ren_RH5_9520_1559179173597.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/29/SWGE_Kylo_Ren_RH5_9507_1559179174106_7326996_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409737077-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="SWGE_Kylo_Ren_RH5_9507_1559179174106.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/29/SWGE_Hondo_Ohnaka_20190426_RH_SWGE_0095.B_1559179155099_7326994_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409737077-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="SWGE_Hondo_Ohnaka_20190426_RH_SWGE_0095.B_1559179155099.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/29/SWGE_Hondo_Ohnaka_20190426_RH_0089b_1559179154472_7326993_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409737077-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="SWGE_Hondo_Ohnaka_20190426_RH_0089b_1559179154472.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/29/SWGE_Beauty_Shot_05_2019__%20DL.2511_1559179147678.JPG_7326992_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409737077-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="SWGE_Beauty_Shot_05_2019__ DL.2511_1559179147678.JPG.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/29/SWGE_Beauty_Shot_05_2019_DL.3941_1559179147018_7326991_ver1.0_160_90.JPG) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409737077-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="SWGE_Beauty_Shot_05_2019_DL.3941_1559179147018.JPG"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/29/Sal_Castaneda_gets_a_sneak_peak_of_Disne_0_7327910_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409737077-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="Sal_Castaneda_gets_a_sneak_peak_of_Disne_0_20190530031248"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/29/Star_Wars_Galaxys_Edge_Opening_Day_Trail_0_7327627_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409737077-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="Star_Wars_Galaxys_Edge_Opening_Day_Trail_0_20190530024735"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-409737077-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KTVU_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/29/SWGE_Millennium_Falcon_1559179204712_7327102_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Inside Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, Disney guests will take the controls in one of three unique and critical roles aboard the fastest ship in the galaxy when Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opens in summer 2019 at Disneyland. (Disney Parks)" title="SWGE_Millennium_Falcon_1559179204712.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Inside Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, Disney guests will take the controls in one of three unique and critical roles aboard the<br /> fastest ship in the galaxy when Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opens in summer 2019 at Disneyland. (Disney Parks)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/29/SWGE_Marketplace_RH8_4845_1559179194545_7327101_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Guests visiting Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, will be able to wander the lively marketplace of Black Spire Outpost and encounter a robust collection of merchant shops. (Richard Harbaugh/Disney Parks)" title="SWGE_Marketplace_RH8_4845_1559179194545.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Guests visiting Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, will be able to wander the lively marketplace of Black Spire Outpost and encounter a robust collection of merchant shops. (Richard Harbaugh/Disney Parks)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/29/SWGE_Main_Hold_RH5_8577_1559179188132_7327000_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="The famous main hold lounge is one of many areas guests will discover inside Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run before taking the controls in one of three unique and critical roles aboard the fastest ship in the galaxy (Richard Harbaugh/Disney Parks)" title="SWGE_Main_Hold_RH5_8577_1559179188132.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>The famous main hold lounge is one of many areas guests will discover inside Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run before taking the controls in one of three unique and critical roles aboard the fastest ship in the galaxy (Richard Harbaugh/Disney Parks)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/29/SWGE_Main_Hold_02_2019__DL.0408_1559179187247_7326999_ver1.0_640_360.JPG" alt="The famous main hold lounge is one of many areas guests will discover inside Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run before taking the controls in one of three unique and critical roles aboard the fastest ship in the galaxy (Joshua Sudock/Disney Parks)" title="SWGE_Main_Hold_02_2019__DL.0408_1559179187247.JPG"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>The famous main hold lounge is one of many areas guests will discover inside Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run before taking the controls in one of three unique and critical roles aboard the fastest ship in the galaxy (Joshua Sudock/Disney Parks)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/29/SWGE_Kylo_Ren_RH5_9520_1559179173597_7326995_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, is Disney's largest single-themed land expansion ever at 14-acres, transporting guests to Black Spire Outpost, a village on the planet of Batuu. (Richard Harbaugh/Disney Parks)" title="SWGE_Kylo_Ren_RH5_9520_1559179173597.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, is Disney's largest single-themed land expansion ever at 14-acres, transporting guests to Black Spire Outpost, a village on the planet of Batuu. (Richard Harbaugh/Disney Parks)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/29/SWGE_Kylo_Ren_RH5_9507_1559179174106_7326996_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, is Disney's largest single-themed land expansion ever at 14-acres, transporting guests to Black Spire Outpost, a village on the planet of Batuu. (Richard Harbaugh/Disney Parks)" title="SWGE_Kylo_Ren_RH5_9507_1559179174106.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, is Disney's largest single-themed land expansion ever at 14-acres, transporting guests to Black Spire Outpost, a village on the planet of Batuu. (Richard Harbaugh/Disney Parks)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/29/SWGE_Hondo_Ohnaka_20190426_RH_SWGE_0095.B_1559179155099_7326994_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="The notorious Weequay pirate, Hondo Ohnaka, gives guests their mission prior to boarding Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, (Richard Harbaugh/Disney Parks)" title="SWGE_Hondo_Ohnaka_20190426_RH_SWGE_0095.B_1559179155099.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>The notorious Weequay pirate, Hondo Ohnaka, gives guests their mission prior to boarding Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, (Richard Harbaugh/Disney Parks)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/29/SWGE_Hondo_Ohnaka_20190426_RH_0089b_1559179154472_7326993_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="The notorious Weequay pirate, Hondo Ohnaka, gives guests their mission prior to boarding Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California. (Richard Harbaugh/Disney Parks)" title="SWGE_Hondo_Ohnaka_20190426_RH_0089b_1559179154472.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>The notorious Weequay pirate, Hondo Ohnaka, gives guests their mission prior to boarding Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California. (Richard Harbaugh/Disney Parks)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/29/SWGE_Beauty_Shot_05_2019__%20DL.2511_1559179147678.JPG_7326992_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, is Disney's largest single-themed land expansion ever at 14-acres, transporting guests to Black Spire Outpost, a village on the planet of Batuu. (Joshua Sudock/Disney Parks)" title="SWGE_Beauty_Shot_05_2019__ DL.2511_1559179147678.JPG.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, is Disney's largest single-themed land expansion ever at 14-acres, transporting guests to Black Spire Outpost, a village on the planet of Batuu. (Joshua Sudock/Disney Parks)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/29/SWGE_Beauty_Shot_05_2019_DL.3941_1559179147018_7326991_ver1.0_640_360.JPG" alt="Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, is Disney's largest single-themed land expansion ever at 14-acres, transporting guests to Black Spire Outpost, a village on the planet of Batuu. (Joshua Sudock/Disney Parks)" title="SWGE_Beauty_Shot_05_2019_DL.3941_1559179147018.JPG"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, is Disney's largest single-themed land expansion ever at 14-acres, transporting guests to Black Spire Outpost, a village on the planet of Batuu. (Joshua Sudock/Disney Parks)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/29/Sal_Castaneda_gets_a_sneak_peak_of_Disne_0_7327910_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Sal_Castaneda_gets_a_sneak_peak_of_Disne_0_20190530031248"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/29/Star_Wars_Galaxys_Edge_Opening_Day_Trail_0_7327627_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Star_Wars_Galaxys_Edge_Opening_Day_Trail_0_20190530024735"/> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script type="text/javascript">window.inLineAdCode=window.inLineAdCode||{};window.inLineAdCode["_101_MOD-KTVU_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"]="\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '>\n <div id='_101_MOD-KTVU_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD' class='mod-content ad-300 ad-320'></div>\n </section>\n <script type='text/javascript'>\n (function($, A){\n var self = fox.ads,\n id = '_101_MOD-KTVU_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD',\n adSlot;\n\n \n var renderAd = function(){\n\n googletag.cmd.push(function() {\n window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {};\n googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering();\n var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth,\n tabletMaxSize = 1024;\n /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */\n var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize(\n [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(\n [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(\n [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(\n [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize(\n [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build();\n var isValidSize = function( size ){\n return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]');\n };\n if(windowWidth < 641) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 768) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) {\n if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 1280) {\n if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else {\n if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }\n if(adSlot){\n adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'interstitial').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true);\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story');\n /* set tag for page level */\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '409737077');\n \n window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot;\n fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot);\n googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad();\n \n /*\n add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container\n or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom\n */\n if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0\n || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) {\n fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot);\n }\n\n googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();\n googletag.enableServices();\n googletag.display(id);\n\n \n }\n });\n };\n renderAd();\n })( jQuery, AUI() );\n <\/script>\n ";</script> <!-- AD Holder --> <div class="portlet-boundary _101_MOD-KTVU_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"></div> </div> </div> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery-thumbs owl-theme"> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/29/SWGE_Millennium_Falcon_1559179204712_7327102_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="Inside Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, Disney guests will take the controls in one of three unique and critical roles aboard the fastest ship in the galaxy when Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opens in summer 2019 at Disneyland. (Disney Parks)" title="SWGE_Millennium_Falcon_1559179204712.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/29/SWGE_Marketplace_RH8_4845_1559179194545_7327101_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="Guests visiting Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, will be able to wander the lively marketplace of Black Spire Outpost and encounter a robust collection of merchant shops. (Richard Harbaugh/Disney Parks)" title="SWGE_Marketplace_RH8_4845_1559179194545.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/29/SWGE_Main_Hold_RH5_8577_1559179188132_7327000_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="The famous main hold lounge is one of many areas guests will discover inside Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run before taking the controls in one of three unique and critical roles aboard the fastest ship in the galaxy (Richard Harbaugh/Disney Parks)" title="SWGE_Main_Hold_RH5_8577_1559179188132.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/29/SWGE_Main_Hold_02_2019__DL.0408_1559179187247_7326999_ver1.0_160_90.JPG');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="The famous main hold lounge is one of many areas guests will discover inside Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run before taking the controls in one of three unique and critical roles aboard the fastest ship in the galaxy (Joshua Sudock/Disney Parks)" title="SWGE_Main_Hold_02_2019__DL.0408_1559179187247.JPG"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/29/SWGE_Kylo_Ren_RH5_9520_1559179173597_7326995_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, is Disney's largest single-themed land expansion ever at 14-acres, transporting guests to Black Spire Outpost, a village on the planet of Batuu. (Richard Harbaugh/Disney Parks)" title="SWGE_Kylo_Ren_RH5_9520_1559179173597.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/29/SWGE_Kylo_Ren_RH5_9507_1559179174106_7326996_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, is Disney's largest single-themed land expansion ever at 14-acres, transporting guests to Black Spire Outpost, a village on the planet of Batuu. (Richard Harbaugh/Disney Parks)" title="SWGE_Kylo_Ren_RH5_9507_1559179174106.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/29/SWGE_Hondo_Ohnaka_20190426_RH_SWGE_0095.B_1559179155099_7326994_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="The notorious Weequay pirate, Hondo Ohnaka, gives guests their mission prior to boarding Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, (Richard Harbaugh/Disney Parks)" title="SWGE_Hondo_Ohnaka_20190426_RH_SWGE_0095.B_1559179155099.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/29/SWGE_Hondo_Ohnaka_20190426_RH_0089b_1559179154472_7326993_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="The notorious Weequay pirate, Hondo Ohnaka, gives guests their mission prior to boarding Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California. (Richard Harbaugh/Disney Parks)" title="SWGE_Hondo_Ohnaka_20190426_RH_0089b_1559179154472.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/29/SWGE_Beauty_Shot_05_2019__%20DL.2511_1559179147678.JPG_7326992_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, is Disney's largest single-themed land expansion ever at 14-acres, transporting guests to Black Spire Outpost, a village on the planet of Batuu. (Joshua Sudock/Disney Parks)" title="SWGE_Beauty_Shot_05_2019__ DL.2511_1559179147678.JPG.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/29/SWGE_Beauty_Shot_05_2019_DL.3941_1559179147018_7326991_ver1.0_160_90.JPG');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, is Disney's largest single-themed land expansion ever at 14-acres, transporting guests to Black Spire Outpost, a village on the planet of Batuu. (Joshua Sudock/Disney Parks)" title="SWGE_Beauty_Shot_05_2019_DL.3941_1559179147018.JPG"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/29/Sal_Castaneda_gets_a_sneak_peak_of_Disne_0_7327910_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Sal_Castaneda_gets_a_sneak_peak_of_Disne_0_20190530031248"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/29/Star_Wars_Galaxys_Edge_Opening_Day_Trail_0_7327627_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Star_Wars_Galaxys_Edge_Opening_Day_Trail_0_20190530024735"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/star-wars-galaxys-edge-debuts-friday-at-disneyland" data-title="Star Wars Galaxy's Edge debuts at Disneyland Fri" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.ktvu.com/news/star-wars-galaxys-edge-debuts-friday-at-disneyland" addthis:title="Star Wars Galaxy's Edge debuts at Disneyland Fri" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/star-wars-galaxys-edge-debuts-friday-at-disneyland";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Associated\x20Press\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409737077" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines409737077' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/409707430-gallery"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/29/SWGE_Beauty_Shot_05_2019__%20DL.2511_1559179147678.JPG_7326992_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-picture"></i> </figure> <span>Star Wars - Galaxy's Edge opens Friday at...</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>LOS ANGELES (AP)</strong> - Disneyland's new Galaxy's Edge attraction promises to transport visitors to a new locale in the Star Wars universe, but any who overstay their visit might not catch their ride on the Millennium Falcon.</p> <p>The theme park is expecting massive crowds when Galaxy's Edge opens May 31, and has detailed plans on how to accommodate guests or help them "move along" with the aid of Stormtroopers.</p> <p><strong><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/409707430-gallery" target="_blank">VIEW ENTIRE PHOTO GALLERY: Disneyland's new Galaxy's Edge attraction</a></strong></p> <p>For the first three weeks, guests must have a reservation to enter and will be limited to four hours inside the immersive new land, the largest single-theme land inside a Disney park. It is spread out over 14 acres of rides and experiences, including shops selling personal droids, lightsabers, and Star Wars-appropriate food and drink.</p> <p>A special wristband will identify a visitor's time window, and once it expires, Disney said it will shut off access to key attractions and merchandise locations. Park employees dressed as Star Wars characters will ultimately ask visitors to make their way toward one of the three exits so a new group can enter.</p> <p>"There might be some First Order officers out there helping us or maybe some Stormtroopers asking people to move along," said Kris Theiler, vice president of Disneyland park. "We'll employ the First Order maybe later in the reservation period if we need to."</p> <p>It's just one example of the lengths to which Disney has gone to make Galaxy's Edge look and feel like part of the Star Wars universe. It's designed as a grungy outpost on a distant planet.</p> <p>The marquee attraction is a massive replica of the Millennium Falcon, where guests can roam the ship's halls and engage in a dogfight with TIE Fighters.</p> <p>The park has plenty of other, more subtle ways to manage crowd flow. Theiler said walkways were widened from 3 to about 6 feet in different areas, and stroller parking is available. Around 7,500 new parking spaces along with new parking lot entrances and toll booths were added. A new pedestrian bridge was also built to help avoid logjams.</p> <p>Disneyland declined to share the capacity limit for Galaxy's Edge.</p> <p>The park will implement a virtual queue system after June 23, when the pre-reservation requirement and four-hour time limit are set to expire.</p> <p>The virtual queue will be offered inside Disneyland only for visitors to reserve a spot to enter the Star Wars attraction, and is intended to alleviate long lines. Updates will be available through the Disneyland app or a kiosk in the park.</p> <p>"We believe that we can get a lot of folks through the land, and the wait won't be unmanageable," Theiler said.</p> <p>Theiler said Disneyland has learned from its other attractions, such as It's a Small World, Dumbo and Matterhorn Bobsled, how to manage crowds.</p> <p>"Many of these attractions were built in the '50s," she said. "We didn't have the volume back then that we do today. We've gotten into the practice of utilizing walkway space. We really want to make sure from a guest perspective that we're ready to go. We've been doing a lot of infrastructure work the last couple years."</p> <p>Even before Galaxy's Edge opens, Disneyland was the second most popular theme park in the world last year with 18.6 million visitors. It is second only to Disney World in Florida, where a version of Galaxy's Edge is scheduled to open Aug. 29.</p> <p>Theiler said Disneyland also wants to create a fun and safe environment for visitors who might want to partake in a lightsaber battle or let their personal droid roam. Activities like that will be monitored on a case-by-case basis, she said.</p> <p>"If everyone's having fun and no safety issues, we're going to let people do that," she said. Photo: Loundon County Sheriff. 