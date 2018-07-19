Steam pipe explosion in Manhattan; asbestos concerns

Related Headlines PHOTOS: Steam pipe explosion in Manhattan

- A steam pipe installed in 1932 exploded in Manhattan's Flatiron District Thursday morning hurling chunks of asphalt and spreading a geyser of billowing white air several stories into the air. The 20-inch high-pressure steam leak beneath Fifth Avenue at the intersection with East 21st Street created a huge break in the ground.

Five people suffered minor injuries, said Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro. None required hospitalization. 100 firefighters responded to the scene shortly after the explosion at 6:39 a.m.

Twenty-eight buildings in the surrounding area were evacuated as a precaution. Con Edison was advising anyone in the vicinity of the rupture to stay clear of the area for safety reasons because there are concerns that the blast could have sprayed the area with asbestos or other contaminants.

People in the vicinity of the explosion who may have gotten material on their clothing were advised to shower immediately and bag the clothing as a precaution.

"Samples have been taken. We are operating as if the samples will come back positive," said Nigro.

Two decontamination sites were set up at 22nd Street and 19th Street.

"Anyone who feels they were affected can report there for evaluation," added Nigro.

A man who works in the area told Fox 5 News that his employees were told to shelter in place.

The explosion was also affecting subway service because trains were bypassing the 23rd St. Stations. City busses were also being detoured.

Multiples streets were closed in the area. It was causing a mess of the morning commute. The city sent out an alert suggesting that drivers should consider alternate routes and allow for additional travel time.