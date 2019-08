Steph Curry played basketball in Oakland during a Mistah F.A.B. backpack giveaway. Aug. 25, 2019 Steph Curry played basketball in Oakland during a Mistah F.A.B. backpack giveaway. Aug. 25, 2019

- Rapper Mistah F.A.B. and his sister organized a backpack giveaway and block party this weekend in Oakland and guess who showed up to play some with the kids?

The Currys.

This is at 44th Street and Linden Street in Oakland. Steph Curry, man ... he is the greatest. If it were up to Steph, the Dubs would still be in Oakland. I'm convinced of that. https://t.co/37gqh8v2BQ — Chris De Benedetti (@CDeBenedetti) August 26, 2019

As the Warriors were showing off the team's new stadium in San Francisco to the media on Sunday, Steph and Ayesha Curry came out to play basketball "in the hood," Mistah F.A.B. said on Instagram.

Chris Montano captured Curry playing hoops "with some random dude" at 44th and Linden streets, and Mistah F.A.B., who was hosting a backpack giveaway nearby, got a shot in, too.