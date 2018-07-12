Lawyer: Charges against Stormy Daniels dismissed after arrest at Ohio strip club

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 23: Stormy Daniels attends a fan meet and greet at Chi Chi LaRue's on May 23, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tara Ziemba/Getty Images)

- (AP) -- A lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels says charges against her have been dismissed after she was arrested while performing at an Ohio strip club and charged with letting patrons touch her in violation of a state law. Her attorney said Thursday she was set up in a sting operation.

While Daniels was performing Wednesday night at Sirens, a strip club in Columbus, some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, told The Associated Press.

RELATED: Adult film star Stormy Daniels files defamation suit against Trump attorney

He told MSNBC later Thursday that police had prepared a sting operation with multiple officers. He said female undercover officers asked Daniels if they could place their face between her breasts.

"It was an absurd use of law enforcement resources," Avenatti said.

Messages left for the city attorney's spokeswoman for a response to Avenatti's allegations weren't immediately returned. City attorney spokeswoman Meredith Tucker said in a statement earlier Thursday that they are aware of the charges against Daniels. She says they are "in conversations with the defense counsel" and working to gather "all necessary information," but can't comment further because of the pending litigation.

RELATED: Attorney for porn star Stormy Daniels seeks to depose Trump on payment

The three counts that had been filed against Daniels were first-degree misdemeanors. Tucker said the maximum penalty for one count would be six months in jail and a $1,000 fine. If she had been convicted of all three counts, Daniels could face up to 18 months in jail and $3,000 in fines.

Police said two other women were arrested along with Daniels.

Charging documents say Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, was arrested for touching a patron at a "sexually oriented" business in violation of the law commonly known as the Community Defense Act.

The charges relate to the law prohibiting dancers from touching customers and customers touching dancers -- excluding immediate family members.

Columbus police said Thursday that Daniels' arrest was part of a long-term human trafficking investigation of illegal activity at city adult clubs. They say they've made numerous arrests under the law regarding illegal sexually oriented activity in a sexually oriented business, but did not immediately provide a number.

According to charging documents, Daniels, who was semi-nude, allegedly touched some of the patrons' breasts and allowed them to touch her. She allegedly performed the same act with several officers who approached the stage and forced one officer's head into her bare chest.

Just rcvd word that my client @StormyDaniels was arrested in Columbus Ohio whole performing the same act she has performed across the nation at nearly a hundred strip clubs. This was a setup & politically motivated. It reeks of desperation. We will fight all bogus charges. #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 12, 2018

She was arrested for allegedly allowing a customer to touch her while on stage in a non sexual manner! Are you kidding me? They are devoting law enforcement resources to sting operations for this? There has to be higher priorities!!! #SetUp #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 12, 2018

We expect her to be released on bail shortly. We also expect that she will be charged with a misdemeanor for allowing “touching.” We will vehemently contest all charges. #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 12, 2018

She was released on bail before 6 a.m. Thursday. Daniels posted $6,000.

Avenatti said that a not guilty plea to all counts would be entered on his client's behalf Thursday, so she wouldn't have to make a court appearance Friday. He said Daniels planned to leave the state Thursday.

Avenatti posted on Twitter a statement by Daniels that said she apologized to her fans in Columbus, but she would not perform her previously scheduled Thursday night show.

A person who answered the phone at the strip club declined to comment.

Daniels has said she had sex with President Donald Trump in 2006, when he was married, which Trump has denied. She's suing Trump and his former longtime personal attorney, Michael Cohen, and seeking to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election.

------

Associated Press writers Michael Balsamo in Los Angeles, Catherine Lucey in Washington, Lisa Cornwell in Cincinnati and Bob Lentz in Philadelphia contributed to this report.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.