Student arrested after threats toward Clayton middle school

- A student was arrested after making a threat toward Diablo View Middle School.

According to Clayton Police, the threat was made from a hacked social media account.

Police learned of the threat Monday. A search warrant was conducted at the teen's home.

The teen was arrested and was booked at juvenile hall on criminal threats and identity theft.

Police don't believe there are additional suspects and there are no other threats at this time.

At this point, additional details have not been released.