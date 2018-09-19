Students at Cunha Middle School sent home due bomb threat
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KTVU) - Students at Cunha Middle School in Half Moon Bay were sent home from school Wednesday morning due to a bomb threat.
The Cabrillo Unified School District confirmed that the school received a bomb threat and was evacuated.
People are asked ot avid the area. The San Mateo County Sheriff Department is investigating.
Please stay out of the area of #CunhaSchool. SMCSheriff is investigating an incident at that location. As a safety measure students are being sent home until the situation has been resolved. We will update when there is more information.— San Mateo County S.O (@SMCSheriff) September 19, 2018