Students at Cunha Middle School sent home due bomb threat

Posted: Sep 19 2018 11:26AM PDT

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KTVU) - Students at Cunha Middle School in Half Moon Bay were sent home from school Wednesday morning due to a bomb threat.

The Cabrillo Unified School District confirmed that the school received a bomb threat and was evacuated. 

People are asked ot avid the area. The San Mateo County Sheriff Department is investigating. 

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories 