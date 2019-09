- Over the last six years, Felicia Carr has lost three family members to suicide.

Her cousin and her two nephews were all young, seemingly happy and did not leave notes as to why they took their own lives. Her own daughter also said she had thought about suicide, but Carr was able to intervene and get her help.

Carr, of Pittsburg, was impacted greatly by their sudden deaths and the threat of losing her daughter. She said she received counseling to deal with the trauma, but she wanted to do more to bring attention to the epidemic and hopefully save lives.

“No one wants to talk about it, but we need to talk about it,’’ she said. “People don’t realize how serious it is until it’s at your doorstep.”

Experts say suicide is an international epidemic, and there isn’t a race, age group or socio-economic class that isn’t impacted. Worldwide, more than 2,200 people kill themselves every day.

On Saturday, Carr is holding an event called “Be Here Tomorrow” from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Humanist Hall at 390 27th St. in Oakland.

Speakers will talk about suicide as well a bullying, abuse, mental health, PTSD and molestation. The event is in memory of “those whose story ended to soon,” she said.

Crisis Support Services of Alameda County will also be on hand to discuss issues, answer questions and distribute literature.

The free event is geared toward suicide prevention but there will also be vendors selling motivational T-shirts, cosmetics, life insurance, sweet treats and more. Kid friendly activities will include an ice cream vendor and a bounce house.

“It’s also a community event to support small businesses,” Carr said.

The Humanist Hall can accommodate 300 people but Carr said if she can even reach one person and stop them from suicide, she will consider the event a success.

“If I can just get to one person I’m fine with that,’’ she said.