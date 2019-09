- Authorities in Stanislaus County on Saturday arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting in San Jose a day earlier, police said.

According to police, Robert Eugene Styr, of San Jose, is accused of fatally shooting a man Friday in the 1500 block of Parkmoor Avenue around 12:40 p.m.

Authorities found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He died from his injuries at a local hospital a short time later.

Detectives were able to identify Styre as the suspect in the shooting and learned he had connections to Stanislaus County, so notified local law enforcement agencies.

At about 1:15 a.m. a Ceres police officer pulled over a vehicle associated with Styre and found him inside. He was arrested without incident and was eventually transported back to Santa Clara County Jail to be booked on suspicion of murder, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Anthony Kilmer at (408) 277-5283.