- A man killed in a Gilroy stabbing early Friday morning has been identified as 29-year-old Johnathan Arroyo Rivera of Gilroy, police said Saturday.

Officers responded just after midnight Friday morning to the 500 block of Stoney Court, where they found a man suffering from at least one stab wound.

He later died from his injuries.

Police are trying to determine the motive and circumstances surrounding the stabbing, and said no suspects have been identified.

Gilroy police detectives are actively working this investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Eric Cryar at (408) 846-0350. Callers may remain anonymous.