<div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up">
<div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch>
<div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2">  <article>
<section id="story422125385" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="422125385" data-article-version="1.0">Suspect in 29-hour Palo Alto standoff in custody</h1>
</header>     <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 04 2019 12:13PM PDT</span></p>
</div>
</div>
<div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center">
<div id="relatedHeadlines-422125385" style="display: none;">
</div>
<p><strong class='dateline'>PALO ALTO, Calif. (BCN)</strong> - (BCN)</strong> - An armed domestic violence suspect arrested by Palo Alto police Saturday after a standoff lasting 29 hours has been identified as 29-year-old Palo Alto resident Adam Allen Smith, police said.</p><p>The prolonged incident began about 9:15 a.m. Friday, when a woman in a residence in the 300 block of Tennessee Lane contacted police about a domestic violence incident involving the attempted strangling of her female friend by that woman's boyfriend.</p><p>"The caller said that both women had locked themselves in a bedroom away from the suspect, whom she reported was in possession of a handgun," according to a news release from the Palo Alto Police Department.</p><p>Dispatchers told the women to escape the house via the bedroom window and go to officers outside.</p><p>The assaulted woman, who police said had visible neck injuries, was treated by the Palo Alto Fire Department.</p><p>The department's SWAT and crisis negotiation teams were both at the scene as Smith remained barricaded in the home and police said he could be seen pacing inside with a handgun, police said.</p><p>"While the suspect would intermittently speak with negotiators, he remained defiant and repeatedly stated he would shoot anyone who entered the residence to arrest him," police said.</p><p>Smith shot and damaged a robot that police said was sent into the home in an attempt to better communicate with him.</p><p>The SWAT and crisis negotiation personnel were relieved overnight by counterparts from Mountain View, then returned the next morning.</p><p>The situation continued until 2:30 p.m. Saturday, when "SWAT personnel inserted chemical agents into the home," and Smith came out a back door about 15 minutes later, police said.</p><p>But Smith continued to resist officers, who fired a "less-lethal projectile weapon" that struck him in the stomach.</p><p>Smith was then taken into custody following a minor struggle.</p><p>A handgun loaded with an illegal high-capacity magazine was found 