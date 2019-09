- A 41-year-old Oakland man was arrested Saturday night in Vallejo, about six hours a woman had called police saying she had been kidnapped and raped at gunpoint, officers said.

Tynel Cole was found by police SWAT team members at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday inside a tool shed Vallejo house on Holly Street, a short distance away, into which he had fled as police chased him, according to Vallejo police Lt. Kent Tribble.

A woman claiming to have been kidnapped and raped at the Willow Street residence had first called at police about 2:16 p.m. Saturday.

Cole was at the Willow Street house when police first went there, officers said, but led officers on a foot chase to a back yard tool shed on Willow, where Tribble said Cole went and wouldn't come out.

The police SWAT team asked residents in the 200 block of Willow and the 200 block of Holly Street nearby to either evacuate or shelter in place.

The SWAT team arrested Cole without further incident. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police Detective Craig Long at (707) 648-4514.