After that, they would deploy the sticks in both London and San Francisco.
On Friday, Cangoroo CEO and co-founder Adam Mikkelsen said his company chose San Francisco as one of its launch cities because of its reputation as place of innovation.
He added that Cangoroo could start deploying anywhere between 100 and 200 pogo sticks in San Francisco as early as late Summer or possibly in the Fall.
Additionally, Mikkelsen said that Cangoroo is currently working on prototypes for other micro-mobility vehicles as alternatives to e-scooters.
The pogo sticks, he said, could be used to get around, but could also be used as a fitness product, as it counts each jump to keep riders motivated.
"We've been following the micro-mobility market and seen the demand. However, we also found that existing players are very generic when it comes to brand loyalty and making a statement and contributing to something beyond taking you from point A to B," he said, emphasizing the sustainability and fitness aspect to the pogo sticks.
Mikkelsen said Cangoroo would be ready to work with city officials, including the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, on regulations and safety before launching the product.
"We don't have specific details about this company, but we will review any new transportation service to ensure compliance with existing laws," SFMTA spokesman Paul Rose said in a statement.
The launch of hundreds of e-scooters last year in the city by a handful of companies quickly drew the ire of residents who complained the dockless scooters were being thrown on sidewalks and blocking walkways.
Following the launch, the SFMTA created a permit policy for the scooters, in which SFMTA officials ultimately chose two out of 12 applicants, Scoot and Jump, to operate e-scooters in the city.
Posted May 31 2019 12:21PM PDT
Updated May 31 2019 07:32PM PDT
Santa Rosa High School's graduation ceremony for 423 seniors will continue Friday evening despite the morning lockdown of the school after a student was arrested for bringing a replica gun on campus.
At an afternoon news conference, Captain John Cregan with Santa Rosa Police Department, said a 15-year-old boy, who was currently on school suspension since last week, was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Juvenile Justice Center. The boy, a Sebastopol resident, faces one felony charge of having a weapon on campus.
Capt. Cregan said the weapon was a replica glock that shoots pellets or BBs.
Posted May 31 2019 02:58PM PDT
Updated May 31 2019 07:27PM PDT
Authorities in the South Bay say seven children got sick after they apparently ate expired candy given out by a classmate.
San Jose fire personnel went to Cesar Chavez Elementary School late Friday morning after receiving a report of seven students with "minor symptoms of upset stomach."
“I showed up and the office [had] police and ambulances. And [I asked], what happened to my son" said parent Marcel Agular. "Very scary. I didn’t know what happened [to my] son. What happened?"
Posted May 31 2019 06:00PM PDT
Updated May 31 2019 06:33PM PDT
San Francisco Mayor London Breed unveiled her proposed two-year budget Friday. The first year's budget plan is $12.3 billion, making it the largest in city history,
Breed took a tour of Sunnydale Friday. It's the largest public housing project in the city. She's budgeting more than $20 million in city funds toward a massive project to rebuild the 750 units there and add affordable housing.
"We owe it to them to make sure there is decent running water. And that they don't have mold and infestation," Breed said.