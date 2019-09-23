PG&E said approximately 44,000 customers in Sonoma and Napa counties should anticipate a power shutdown on Monday as an early fall heat wave bears down on the region.

The company's anticipated Public Safety Power Shutoff will affect approximately 33,500 PG&E customers in Sonoma County and 10,500 in Napa County, officials said.

PG&E officials said the anticipated peak fire risk for Monday will start around 8 p.m. and last until 9 a.m. Tuesday. Power could remain off several days.