Oakland police, in a joint operation with Berkeley police, the California Highway Patrol and the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, once again, hit the streets on Sunday stop sideshow activity.
KTVU rode along with Oakland Police Capt.Randy Windgate, who headed the operation to curb the illegal activity that resulted in the injury of an officer just one week before at the intersection of Interstate 880 and 42nd Avenue.
“We’re working smarter, and we’re just going to try to come up with a good plan, if the side show happens,” Windgate said.