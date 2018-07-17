Swimsuit model rocks runway while nursing baby girl

- A new mom helped normalize breastfeeding as she nursed her baby girl while walking the runway at Miami Swim Week.

Mara Martin of Monroe Michigan was wearing a gold bikini as she walked the runway with her daughter, Aria, latched and feeding.

Martin was in the show after making it to the final 16 of the Sports Illustrated Swim Search.

She posted on her Instagram page saying, "I can’t believe I am waking up to headlines with me and my daughter in them for doing something I do every day. It is truly so humbling and unreal to say the least. I’m so grateful to be able to share this message and hopefully normalize breastfeeding and also show others that women can do it."

Martin added nursing her daughter shouldn't be a headline. "My story of being a mother and feeding her while walking is just that. Last night there are far more deserving headlines that our world should see. One woman is going to boot camp in two weeks to serve our country (sorry i don’t know your IG handle 🤦🏽‍♀️), one woman had a mastectomy (@allynrose), and another is a cancer survivor, 2x paralympic gold medalist, as well as a mother herself (@bren_hucks you rock) Those are the stories that our world should be discussing!"

Before the show Martin spent some quality time soaking up smiles from her baby girl.