Target offers teachers 15 percent discount on school supplies

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Jul 13 2018 12:11PM PDT

Updated: Jul 13 2018 12:22PM PDT

TAMPA, Fla. - Teachers will get a little help with school supplies from Target's back-to-school event. 

Target is offering teachers nationwide 15 percent off classroom supplies both in stores and on Target.com from July 15-21. 

The discount applies to select classroom supplies from pens and pencils to crayons, markers, and classroom storage and organization, according to Target. 

Teachers just need to visit Target.com/teacherprep ahead of time for more information or to grab the coupon code.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories 