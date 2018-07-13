Target offers teachers 15 percent discount on school supplies

- Teachers will get a little help with school supplies from Target's back-to-school event.

Target is offering teachers nationwide 15 percent off classroom supplies both in stores and on Target.com from July 15-21.

The discount applies to select classroom supplies from pens and pencils to crayons, markers, and classroom storage and organization, according to Target.

Teachers just need to visit Target.com/teacherprep ahead of time for more information or to grab the coupon code.