That Kid's Got Game: Teenage circus acts in Oakland

Rachel Dauby, circus performer at Kinetic Arts Center in Oakland.

- She does circus acts and her core strength is likely greater than yours.

The Kinetic Arts Center, which aims to create an innovative and dynamic circus culture, has wealth of talent with folks so impressive that we’re featuring another young woman. Rachel Dauby is 15 years old, from Oakland, and has certified skills, which is why she's this week’s talent on That Kid’s Got Game.

Rachel has been performing at the Kinetic Arts Center since she was eight. Starting with gymnastics, she eventually joined the circus “as a way to express both [her] energy and creativity.”

Moving forward she wants to embrace all angles of the circus, exploring new avenues and performing as long as she can.

The Kinetic Arts Center offers classes, training and they put on performances.

