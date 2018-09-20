Thieves strike Santa Rosa Lululemon

SANTA ROSA (BCN) Four young women wearing red and black hooded sweatshirts stole clothing from a Lululemon Athletica store in Montgomery Village in Santa Rosa and fled late Wednesday morning, police said.

Police responded at 11:07 a.m. to the 'grab and run' theft at the store at 2307 Magowan Drive.

Store employees said four black women that were 20 to 24 years old pulled out large bags and filled them with several thousands of dollars of clothing. The women fled across Farmers Lane to a parked vehicle on Midway Drive, which traveled toward Shortt Road, police said.

The vehicle was described as an older, shiny, black Mercedes Benz with no front license plate.

Local law enforcement agencies were informed of the theft but the suspects escaped.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Santa Rosa police at (707) 528-5222.