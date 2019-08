- San Bruno police have arrested three suspects accused of assaulting and kidnapping a young man. Police believe this was a hate crime.

According to police, the victim was visiting a female at a residence in San Bruno when the three suspects arrived at the home. The suspects used rope to tie up the victim against his will, and assaulted him several times.

The victim was released after a period of time, at which point he fled the scene. He was later treated at a nearby hospital for non-life threatening injuries he received from the suspects.

The victim reported that throughout this attack, the suspects yelled at him using multiple racial slurs, and he believed his race to be a motivating factor in the attack. The victim is African American and the three suspects are Hispanic.

Police executed a search warrant at the address and located additional evidence.

The three suspects in the case are 46-year-old San Bruno resident Wilfredo Amaya, 46-year-old San Bruno resident Haydee Arguello, and 49-year-old San Francisco resident Luisandor Suarez. They were located and arrested by San Bruno police without incident.

All three suspects were booked into San Mateo County Jail for numerous felony charges related to committing a hate crime, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threats.

Police are asking anyone with information related to this crime to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100 or by email, sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov.