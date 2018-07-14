Three people shot on I-80 in Berkeley

The CHP is investigating a triple shooting that forced the closure of several lanes of eastbound Interstate 80 in Berkeley early Saturday morning.

Authorities told KTVU news, they believe the shooting happened at about 3:20 a.m.

The condition of the victims are not known at this time, but the CHP said the three were able to drive themselves to the hospital.

Officers shut down eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 between Gilman Street and University Avenue, as they investigated what happened.

Vehicles were diverted off the roadway at Gilman, but the CHP reopened all lanes of I-80 just before 7 a.m.

The CHP in Oakland posted a photo of officers checking each lane, and looking for evidence,

Freeway Investigation🔍: Freeway shut down @ EB I-80 @ Gilman St due to possible freeway shooting. Traffic diverted to Gilman. Unknown time of opening. Use alternative routes if possible! pic.twitter.com/FavUHxgFhR — CHP Oakland (@CHPoakland) July 14, 2018



Authorities have not released any suspects' information, or whether the incident may have been a driveby shooting.

There is no word as to when all lanes of I-80 will reopen.

Check back for continued updates, as well as watch KTVU Mornings on 2 on KTVU Plus, due to Fifa World Cup coverage on KTVU.