Toddler shot in Oakland, child driven to hospital in car with bullet hole in windshield
OAKLAND, Calif. - A 3-year-old boy was injured by flying shrapnel during a shooting Wednesday night in Oakland, police said.
The shooting was reported in the 1500 block of 80th Avenue located between Arroyo Viejo Recreation Center and East Oakland Pride Elementary School, according to an officer at the patrol desk.
The mother drove the child to Highland Hospital in a car that had a bullet hole in the windshield, video at the scene shows. Witnesses reported hearing 20 shots.
The toddler has since been taken to Oakland Children's Hospital. Oakland police spokeswoman Johnna Watson said the boy was in stable condition on Thursday morning.