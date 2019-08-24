< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Bay Area People
Sports
Silicon Valley Tech
California Wildfires
Ghost Ship Warehouse Fire class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/antioch-police-investigating-deadly-solo-vehicle-crash">Antioch police investigating deadly solo-vehicle crash</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/sonoma-county-holds-wildfire-evacuation-drill-to-prepare-residents"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/24/Sonoma_wildfire_evacuation_drill_held_Sa_0_7614870_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Sonoma County holds wildfire evacuation drill to prepare residents"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/sonoma-county-holds-wildfire-evacuation-drill-to-prepare-residents">Sonoma County holds wildfire evacuation drill to prepare residents</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/sports/lightning-strike-at-pga-tour-championship-causes-fan-injuries"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/24/Six_injured_in_lightning_strike_at_PGA_T_0_7614973_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Multiple people injured after lightning strike at PGA Tour Championship"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/sports/lightning-strike-at-pga-tour-championship-causes-fan-injuries">Multiple people injured after lightning strike at PGA Tour Championship</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/nasa-astronaut-accused-of-stealing-identity-accessing-bank-account-of-estranged-wife-while-in-space"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/Anne-McClain-2-NASA_1566678750062_7614680_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="NASA astronaut accused of stealing identity, accessing bank account of estranged wife while in space"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/nasa-astronaut-accused-of-stealing-identity-accessing-bank-account-of-estranged-wife-while-in-space">NASA astronaut accused of stealing identity, accessing bank account of estranged wife while in space</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/antioch-police-investigating-deadly-solo-vehicle-crash">Antioch police investigating deadly solo-vehicle crash</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/sonoma-county-holds-wildfire-evacuation-drill-to-prepare-residents">Sonoma County holds wildfire evacuation drill to prepare residents</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/sports/lightning-strike-at-pga-tour-championship-causes-fan-injuries">Multiple people injured after lightning strike at PGA Tour Championship</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/nasa-astronaut-accused-of-stealing-identity-accessing-bank-account-of-estranged-wife-while-in-space">NASA astronaut accused of stealing identity, accessing bank account of estranged wife while in space</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/drive-by-shooting-in-san-jose-wounds-one-suspect-at-large">Drive-by shooting in San Jose wounds one, suspect at large</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/democratic-presidential-hopefuls-pitch-their-campaigns-in-second-day-of-dnc-meeting">Democratic Presidential hopefuls pitch their campaigns in second day of DNC meeting</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.ktvu.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story425466648" class="mod-wrapper mod-story Tropical Storm Dorian forms in Atlantic, likely to grow to hurricane by Tuesday data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/24/DORIAN_1566690947859_7614757_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/24/DORIAN_1566690947859_7614757_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/24/DORIAN_1566690947859_7614757_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/24/DORIAN_1566690947859_7614757_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tropical Storm Dorian. Photo: noaa.gov" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Tropical Storm Dorian. Photo: noaa.gov</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-425466648-425466489" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/24/DORIAN_1566690947859_7614757_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/24/DORIAN_1566690947859_7614757_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/24/DORIAN_1566690947859_7614757_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/24/DORIAN_1566690947859_7614757_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/24/DORIAN_1566690947859_7614757_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tropical Storm Dorian. Photo: noaa.gov" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Tropical Storm Dorian. By Associated Press
Posted Aug 24 2019 04:56PM PDT Maximum sustained winds were clocked at 40 mph (64 kph).</p><p>Dennis Feltgen of the hurricane center said that it's too early to tell exactly what path the storm will take. id="article_10155_405538_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KTVU_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"405552" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/sonoma-county-holds-wildfire-evacuation-drill-to-prepare-residents" title="Sonoma County holds wildfire evacuation drill to prepare residents" data-articleId="425472238" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/24/Sonoma_wildfire_evacuation_drill_held_Sa_0_7614870_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/24/Sonoma_wildfire_evacuation_drill_held_Sa_0_7614870_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/24/Sonoma_wildfire_evacuation_drill_held_Sa_0_7614870_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/24/Sonoma_wildfire_evacuation_drill_held_Sa_0_7614870_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/24/Sonoma_wildfire_evacuation_drill_held_Sa_0_7614870_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Sonoma wildfire evacuation drill held Saturday. Sara Zendehnam reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sonoma County holds wildfire evacuation drill to prepare residents</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Sara Zendehnam, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 24 2019 06:19PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The air in Sonoma County was clear Saturday morning.</p><p>There was no smoke and a fire isn't destroying homes, but the memories from the 2017 North Bay fires linger.</p><p>"Everybody up here is pretty nervous anytime we can smell smoke or there's a high wind," said resident Monna Throop.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/delivery-driver-arrested-after-home-surveillance-video-catches-burglary-in-novato" title="Delivery driver arrested after home surveillance video catches burglary in Novato" data-articleId="425463501" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/24/NOVATO%20ARREST_1566688165939.jpg_7614916_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/24/NOVATO%20ARREST_1566688165939.jpg_7614916_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/24/NOVATO%20ARREST_1566688165939.jpg_7614916_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/24/NOVATO%20ARREST_1566688165939.jpg_7614916_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/24/NOVATO%20ARREST_1566688165939.jpg_7614916_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Officers searching the area found a suspect identified as Maurice Kimball, 27, of Brentwood, who told them he was a delivery driver. Photo: Novato Police." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Delivery driver arrested after home surveillance video catches burglary in Novato</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">KTVU Staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 24 2019 04:10PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A delivery driver was arrested and stolen belongings worth about $10,000 were recovered Friday by Novato police, who were tipped off by a resident with a home surveillance system.</p><p>The resident notified police at 12:45 p.m. after the system detected motion in the home and showed an unknown man inside.</p><p>The resident provided a description of the subject and a vehicle in the driveway.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mountain-view-man-arrested-trying-to-sell-stolen-pickup-truck" title="Mountain View man arrested trying to sell stolen pickup truck" data-articleId="425464243" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/24/STOLEN%20VEHICLE%20MUG_1566688809245.jpg_7614925_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/24/STOLEN%20VEHICLE%20MUG_1566688809245.jpg_7614925_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/24/STOLEN%20VEHICLE%20MUG_1566688809245.jpg_7614925_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/24/STOLEN%20VEHICLE%20MUG_1566688809245.jpg_7614925_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/24/STOLEN%20VEHICLE%20MUG_1566688809245.jpg_7614925_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jose Barrenechea, 68, was taken into custody on Thursday afternoon on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle. Photo: San Mateo County Sheriff&#39;s Dept." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mountain View man arrested trying to sell stolen pickup truck</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kathleen Kirkwood </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 24 2019 04:22PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Mountain View man was arrested this week trying to sell a pickup truck he allegedly stole two months ago in La Honda, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.</p><p>Jose Barrenechea, 68, was taken into custody on Thursday afternoon on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle.</p><p>Authorities said Barrenechea arranged to meet the seller of a white 2003 Toyota Tacoma on June 2.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9290_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9290"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/antioch-police-investigating-deadly-solo-vehicle-crash"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/24/Antioch_police_investigate_deadly_solo_v_0_7614872_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Antioch_police_investigate_deadly_solo_v_0_20190825011415"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Antioch police investigating deadly solo-vehicle crash</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/sonoma-county-holds-wildfire-evacuation-drill-to-prepare-residents"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/24/Sonoma_wildfire_evacuation_drill_held_Sa_0_7614870_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Sonoma_wildfire_evacuation_drill_held_Sa_0_20190825011406"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Sonoma County holds wildfire evacuation drill to prepare residents</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/lightning-strike-at-pga-tour-championship-causes-fan-injuries"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/24/Six_injured_in_lightning_strike_at_PGA_T_0_7614973_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Six_injured_in_lightning_strike_at_PGA_T_0_20190825011154"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Multiple people injured after lightning strike at PGA Tour Championship</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/nasa-astronaut-accused-of-stealing-identity-accessing-bank-account-of-estranged-wife-while-in-space"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/Anne-McClain-2-NASA_1566678750062_7614680_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="(NASA)" title="Anne-McClain-2-NASA_1566678750062-401385.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>NASA astronaut accused of stealing identity, accessing bank account of estranged wife while in space</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer 