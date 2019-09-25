< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Please <a href="http://browsehappy.com/">upgrade your browser</a> to improve your experience.</p> <![endif]--> <!-- Begin:Header Customized Content After Body Opening--> <div id="fb-root" class=" fb_reset"></div> <script>(function(e,a,f){var c,b=e.getElementsByTagName(a)[0];if(e.getElementById(f)){return}c=e.createElement(a);c.id=f;c.src="//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.3&appId=1032667063427606";b.parentNode.insertBefore(c,b)}(document,"script","facebook-jssdk"));</script> <!-- End: Header Customized Content After Body Opening --> <!-- begin: WRAPPER --> <div id="wrapper"> <!-- begin: HEADER --> <header id="header" class=" header-v2"> <div class="header-main"> <div class="row"> <div class="site-logo"> <a href="http://www.ktvu.com"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/logo-fox-2-san-francisco-ktvu-alt-v1.1.png" alt="FOX"/> </a> </div> <div class="right-options right"> <div class="weather"> <div class="icon"> <a href="/weather"><i class="wi wi-night-alt-cloudy" style="width:28px;"></i><span class="temperature"> 64°</span></a> </div> </div> <a id="toggle-menu" class="nav-bar-button left" href="#"> <i class="fa fa-navicon navicon"></i> <i class="nav-close">×</i> </a> </div> <div class="header-search clearfix"> <!-- ZOOMD search button --> <button id="search-input" type="submit"><i class="fa fa-search"></i></button> </div> <!-- BEGIN: navigation-v2 --> <nav id="site-nav"> <ul class="site-links"> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-local" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.ktvu.com/local-news" data-dropdown="drop-nav-local" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Local</a> <div id="drop-nav-local" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/2investigates">2 Investigates</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/bayareapeople">Bay Area People</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/sports2">Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/tech">Silicon Valley Tech</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/california-wildfires">California Wildfires</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/ghost-ship-warehouse-fire">Ghost Ship Warehouse Fire</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/say-something-app-for-students-addresses-suicide-violence-and-safety-concerns"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/Say_Something_app_for_students_addresses_0_7677698_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Say Something app for students addresses suicide, violence and safety concerns"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/say-something-app-for-students-addresses-suicide-violence-and-safety-concerns">Say Something app for students addresses suicide, violence and safety concerns</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/california-wildfires/santa-rosa-deals-with-mental-stress-from-peak-fire-season"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/Santa_Rosa_deals_with_mental_stress_from_0_7677823_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Santa Rosa deals with mental stress from peak fire season"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/california-wildfires/santa-rosa-deals-with-mental-stress-from-peak-fire-season">Santa Rosa deals with mental stress from peak fire season</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/purse-snatchers-in-alameda-head-to-straight-to-elderly-victim-s-home"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/Purse_snatchers_head_straight_to_victim__0_7677735_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Purse snatchers in Alameda head to straight to elderly victim's home"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/purse-snatchers-in-alameda-head-to-straight-to-elderly-victim-s-home">Purse snatchers in Alameda head to straight to elderly victim's home</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/san-francisco-get-ready-for-thousands-of-more-e-scooters-starting-next-month"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/San_Francisco__get_ready_for_thousands_o_0_7677642_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="San Francisco, get ready for thousands of more e-scooters starting next month"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/san-francisco-get-ready-for-thousands-of-more-e-scooters-starting-next-month">San Francisco, get ready for thousands of more e-scooters starting next month</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/say-something-app-for-students-addresses-suicide-violence-and-safety-concerns">Say Something app for students addresses suicide, violence and safety concerns</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/california-wildfires/santa-rosa-deals-with-mental-stress-from-peak-fire-season">Santa Rosa deals with mental stress from peak fire season</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/purse-snatchers-in-alameda-head-to-straight-to-elderly-victim-s-home">Purse snatchers in Alameda head to straight to elderly victim's home</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/san-francisco-get-ready-for-thousands-of-more-e-scooters-starting-next-month">San Francisco, get ready for thousands of more e-scooters starting next month</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/no-federal-charges-for-police-in-stephon-clark-s-fatal-shooting">No federal charges for Sacramento officers in fatal shooting of Stephon Clark</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/fancy-microplastic-with-your-tea-study-finds-that-tea-bags-release-billions-of-particles-per-cup">Fancy microplastic with your tea? Study finds that tea bags release billions of particles per cup</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.ktvu.com/live">Live</a></li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-mornings" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.ktvu.com/mornings" data-dropdown="drop-nav-mornings" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Mornings</a> <div id="drop-nav-mornings" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/weather">Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/zip-trips">Zip Trips</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/bayareapeople">Bay Area People</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/morning-recipes">Recipes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/web-links">Web Links</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/say-something-app-for-students-addresses-suicide-violence-and-safety-concerns"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/Say_Something_app_for_students_addresses_0_7677698_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Say Something app for students addresses suicide, violence and safety concerns"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/say-something-app-for-students-addresses-suicide-violence-and-safety-concerns">Say Something app for students addresses suicide, violence and safety concerns</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/california-wildfires/santa-rosa-deals-with-mental-stress-from-peak-fire-season"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/Santa_Rosa_deals_with_mental_stress_from_0_7677823_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Santa Rosa deals with mental stress from peak fire season"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/california-wildfires/santa-rosa-deals-with-mental-stress-from-peak-fire-season">Santa Rosa deals with mental stress from peak fire season</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/purse-snatchers-in-alameda-head-to-straight-to-elderly-victim-s-home"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/Purse_snatchers_head_straight_to_victim__0_7677735_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Purse snatchers in Alameda head to straight to elderly victim's home"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/purse-snatchers-in-alameda-head-to-straight-to-elderly-victim-s-home">Purse snatchers in Alameda head to straight to elderly victim's home</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/san-francisco-get-ready-for-thousands-of-more-e-scooters-starting-next-month"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/San_Francisco__get_ready_for_thousands_o_0_7677642_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="San Francisco, get ready for thousands of more e-scooters starting next month"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/san-francisco-get-ready-for-thousands-of-more-e-scooters-starting-next-month">San Francisco, get ready for thousands of more e-scooters starting next month</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/say-something-app-for-students-addresses-suicide-violence-and-safety-concerns">Say Something app for students addresses suicide, violence and safety concerns</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/california-wildfires/santa-rosa-deals-with-mental-stress-from-peak-fire-season">Santa Rosa deals with mental stress from peak fire season</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/purse-snatchers-in-alameda-head-to-straight-to-elderly-victim-s-home">Purse snatchers in Alameda head to straight to elderly victim's home</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/san-francisco-get-ready-for-thousands-of-more-e-scooters-starting-next-month">San Francisco, get ready for thousands of more e-scooters starting next month</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/no-federal-charges-for-police-in-stephon-clark-s-fatal-shooting">No federal charges for Sacramento officers in fatal shooting of Stephon Clark</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/fancy-microplastic-with-your-tea-study-finds-that-tea-bags-release-billions-of-particles-per-cup">Fancy microplastic with your tea? Study finds that tea bags release billions of particles per cup</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.ktvu.com/bayareapeople">Bay Area People</a></li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.ktvu.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/ktvu-launches-new-weather-app">Download the KTVU Weather App</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/surf-forecast">Surf Forecast</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.ktvu.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.ktvu.com/web-links">Web Links</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> About Us <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/ktvu-station">KTVU Staff</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/what-s-on-fox">TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/jobs/jobs-at-ktvu">Jobs at KTVU</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/about-us/contact-us">Contact KTVU</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var protocolrName="https:"==document.location.protocol;protocolrName=(protocolrName?"https:":"http:");window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({article:"auto"});!function(d,c,a,b){if(!document.getElementById(b)){d.async=1;d.src=a;d.id=b;c.parentNode.insertBefore(d,c)}}(document.createElement("script"),document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0],"//cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/myfox-network/loader.js","tb_loader_script");</script> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <div class="site-search hide-for-large-up" action="" method="get"> <button type="submit" style="display:none;"></button> </div> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=92509037"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(e,b,f){var d=false,a=function(){if(!d){d=true;var j=e("zoomd-widget-root"),k=0,h="";var i=new EP.Util.Debounce(function(m){k=!!m.totalResults?m.totalResults:0;h=!!m.query?m.query:"";f.track("Search Completed",{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k})},500);Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("firstPageSearchAndRendered",i);var l="Search Result Selected",g="";j.on("click",".zoomd-widget-search-container-box",function(){g=e(this).find("h4 .zd-result-title").html();f.track(l,{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k,page_item_title:g})})}},c=function(){if(!!window.Zoomd&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget.events){Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("widgetOpened",function(g,h){f.track("Search Started");a()})}else{setTimeout(c,1000)}};c()})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3830_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3830"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-AD-KTVU_BANNER_TOP_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3830_MOD-AD-KTVU_BANNER_TOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_3830_MOD-AD-KTVU_BANNER_TOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-top').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '430190009'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0522_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0522"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-AD-KTVU_OOP_BASE_1.3"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_0522_MOD-AD-KTVU_OOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_0522_MOD-AD-KTVU_OOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', id); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', id); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'oop').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '430190009'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB_" > <span id="p_101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.ktvu.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story430190009" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="430190009" data-article-version="1.0">Two Bay Area men invent device to help visually impaired people see again</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-430190009" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Two Bay Area men invent device to help visually impaired people see again&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/two-bay-area-men-invent-device-to-help-visually-impaired-people-see-again" data-title="Two Bay Area men invent device to help visually impaired people see again" addthis:url="http://www.ktvu.com/news/two-bay-area-men-invent-device-to-help-visually-impaired-people-see-again" addthis:title="Two Bay Area men invent device to help visually impaired people see again"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-430190009.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-430190009");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-430190009-0">2 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-430190009-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/25/frank%201_1569438798034.jpg_7675565_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-430190009-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> Frank Rios of Castro Valley has used IrisVision to see again. </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/25/frank%201_1569438798034.jpg_7675565_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-430190009-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="frank 1_1569438798034.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/25/vision%203_1569438850057.png_7675566_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-430190009-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="vision 3_1569438850057.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-430190009-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB_MOD-KTVU_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/25/frank%201_1569438798034.jpg_7675565_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Frank Rios of Castro Valley has used IrisVision to see again. " title="frank 1_1569438798034.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Frank Rios of Castro Valley has used <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="IrisVision" data-wsc-lang="en_US">IrisVision</span> to see again. </p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/25/vision%203_1569438850057.png_7675566_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="IrisVision was invented by two Bay Area men to help visually impaired people see again." title="vision 3_1569438850057.png.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p><span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="IrisVision" data-wsc-lang="en_US">IrisVision</span> was invented by two Bay Area men to help visually impaired people see again.</p> </figcaption> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script type="text/javascript">window.inLineAdCode=window.inLineAdCode||{};window.inLineAdCode["_101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB_MOD-KTVU_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"]="\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '>\n <div id='_101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB_MOD-KTVU_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD' class='mod-content ad-300 ad-320'></div>\n </section>\n <script type='text/javascript'>\n (function($, A){\n var self = fox.ads,\n id = '_101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB_MOD-KTVU_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD',\n adSlot;\n\n \n var renderAd = function(){\n\n googletag.cmd.push(function() {\n window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {};\n googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering();\n var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth,\n tabletMaxSize = 1024;\n /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */\n var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize(\n [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(\n [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(\n [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(\n [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize(\n [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build();\n var isValidSize = function( size ){\n return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]');\n };\n if(windowWidth < 641) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 768) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) {\n if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 1280) {\n if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else {\n if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }\n if(adSlot){\n adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'interstitial').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true);\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story');\n /* set tag for page level */\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '430190009');\n \n window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot;\n fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot);\n googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad();\n \n /*\n add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container\n or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom\n */\n if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0\n || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) {\n fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot);\n }\n\n googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();\n googletag.enableServices();\n googletag.display(id);\n\n \n }\n });\n };\n renderAd();\n })( jQuery, AUI() );\n <\/script>\n ";</script> <!-- AD Holder --> <div class="portlet-boundary _101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB_MOD-KTVU_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"></div> </div> </div> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery-thumbs owl-theme"> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/25/frank%201_1569438798034.jpg_7675565_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="Frank Rios of Castro Valley has used IrisVision to see again. " title="frank 1_1569438798034.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/25/vision%203_1569438850057.png_7675566_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="IrisVision was invented by two Bay Area men to help visually impaired people see again." title="vision 3_1569438850057.png.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/two-bay-area-men-invent-device-to-help-visually-impaired-people-see-again" data-title="Device allows visually impaired to see again" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.ktvu.com/news/two-bay-area-men-invent-device-to-help-visually-impaired-people-see-again" addthis:title="Device allows visually impaired to see again" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/two-bay-area-men-invent-device-to-help-visually-impaired-people-see-again";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Kristin\x20J\x2e\x20Bender\x2c\x20KTVU"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:kristin.bender@foxtv.com?body=http://www.ktvu.com/news/two-bay-area-men-invent-device-to-help-visually-impaired-people-see-again">Kristin J. Bender, KTVU</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 24 2019 08:17PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 25 2019 01:09PM PDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-430190009" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>PLEASANTON, Calif.</strong> - Three years ago, Frank Rios lost most of his eyesight, and much of his hope.</p><p>Complications from the Leukemia he'd been battling for several years caused his retinas to detach and his vision to fail. </p><p>He could still see the outline of a person's face, but couldn't tell their eye color or make out their facial expressions. Reading a book or a document on the computer was out of the question. He could no longer see well enough to drive a car. </p><p>The vision loss, he said, left him depressed, reclusive and desperate for help. That help came from his local ophthalmologist, who told Rios about a fairly new invention called IrisVision. </p><p>"When I didn't think there was anything available there was,'' the 72-year-old said. </p><p>Here's how the device works: Using a smartphone mounted to a headset, IrisVision provides a real-time view of the world and helps the user's brain access the parts of their eyes that still function properly. </p><p>"It's presenting the information in a way that the functioning part of the eye provides enough information to the brain so that it can remap a complete picture,'' said Dr. Frank Werblin, the co-founder of IrisVision. </p><p>The user must have some sight to use the technology, which Rios said has changed his life.</p><p>"All the things that I had experienced before I had the visual problems became clear again,'' said Rios. "When I looked out the window I could see the leaves and the clarity of them. When I watched TV I could see clarity in people's expressions, and most of all I could read on the computer." </p><p>The start of IrisVision dates back to 2014. Werblin, a UC Berkeley professor of neuroscience for more than 40 years, was giving a talk at a vision conference and was having lunch with a conference attendee from the Foundation Fighting Blindness. </p><p>The organization funds research for prevention, treatments and cures for retinal degenerative diseases, and the two men starting talking about the lack of a simple device to help people with low vision. </p><p>The man offered Werblin an opportunity he couldn't pass up—funding for an invention to help those who have lost most, but not all, of their eyesight. That's a large group. Roughly 80 % of the world's population who are considered to be blind have some vision.</p><p>"I took on the project not knowing if I could succeed," said Werblin, who lives in Berkeley. "I felt like a graduate student. I was terrified. I had this funding and I kept thinking what if I can't do this and this poor guy has put all his money into this thing." </p><p>Werblin forged ahead.</p><p>"I knew I was onto something, but I couldn't do it on my own,'' he said. "I needed a partner and I checked many mobile app developers in the Bay Area, and I found Ammad. The reason I chose Ammad is he was very competent, and it seemed that he was just as interested in helping people as he was in making money."</p><p>Ammad Khan is an engineer by training, has held leadership roles at bio-tech companies and has built technology and software solutions for companies such as Burger King and Mercedes-Benz. </p><p>"To me, it was pretty baffling to find out that technology was not serving the visually impaired,'' said Khan, who lives in Pleasanton, where the company is based. "I've spent my life building technology and I found that the vision impaired technology was archaic, and people could really benefit from the technology I was already familiar with." </p><p>A partnership was formed, and within 18 months they had a prototype. Just five years later, more than 3,000 people in the United States, Canada and Australia with glaucoma, cataracts, macular degeneration and other retinal degenerative diseases are using the IrisVision device with impressive results. </p><p>Wives can see the expressions on their husband faces, children can see the blackboard at school and older people can once again watch TV and read a restaurant menu. </p><p>"I can't describe how gratifying and satisfying that is,'' Werblin said. "We are able to take teenagers and send them back to school. We are able to take middle age people and put them back to work, and for older people put them back into a social context because they'd become isolated."<br> </p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story430190009 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading below</div>').css("display","none;");if(f){e(f).before(c)}else{d.append(c)}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(e,c){var j=e("#story430190009 .story-content"),d="photoCarousel-430190009",i="relatedHeadlines-430190009",b="left",g=8;var f=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,4);var h=e("#"+d);if(h){if(f){e(f).before(h)}else{j.append(h)}h.show()}var a=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,g);var k=e("#"+i);if(k&&k.find("li").size()>0){if(a){k.find(".headlines-related").addClass(b);e(a).before(k)}else{k.find(".headlines-related").addClass("clear");j.append(k)}k.show()}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> </div> <br /> </div> <div class="asset-metadata"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2ZijBrG1w7bD_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2ZijBrG1w7bD"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-BOTTOM-MOBILE_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container===1){b=c("#common_mobile_story_bottom_container")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container)}}else{j.setAttribute("id","mobile_story_bottom_container_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);g++}});f.attr("id","common_mobile_story_bottom_container"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);c("#mobile_story_bottom_container").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-large-up"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="mobile_story_bottom_container"></div></section> <!-- end: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <div style="display:none;"id="common_mobile_story_bottom_container"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"mobile_story_bottom_container",placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8338_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8338"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KTVU_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"405552" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/ktvu-local-news/elderly-man-attacked-in-santa-clara-while-visiting-late-wife-s-gravesite" title="Elderly man attacked in Santa Clara while visiting late wife's gravesite" data-articleId="430416628" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/Elderly_man_attacked_while_visiting_late_0_7677383_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/Elderly_man_attacked_while_visiting_late_0_7677383_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/Elderly_man_attacked_while_visiting_late_0_7677383_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/Elderly_man_attacked_while_visiting_late_0_7677383_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/Elderly_man_attacked_while_visiting_late_0_7677383_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Santa Clara police are searching for a suspect who hit an elderly man over the head with a rock in an unprovoked attack." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Elderly man attacked in Santa Clara while visiting late wife's gravesite</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Aja Seldon, KTVU</span>, <span class="author">Amber Lee, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 26 2019 02:20PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 26 2019 10:14PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Santa Clara police are searching for a suspect who hit an elderly man over the head with a rock in an unprovoked attack. </p><p>On Sept. 14 at around 10:42 a.m. the 91-year-old victim was visiting his late wife's gravesite at the Mission City Memorial Park cemetery at 420 N. Winchester Blvd, police said.</p><p>That's when the suspect came up from behind and struck the victim on the head with a large rock, police say. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/ktvu-local-news/purse-snatchers-in-alameda-head-to-straight-to-elderly-victim-s-home" title="Purse snatchers in Alameda head to straight to elderly victim's home" data-articleId="430438864" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/Purse_snatchers_head_straight_to_victim__0_7677735_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/Purse_snatchers_head_straight_to_victim__0_7677735_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/Purse_snatchers_head_straight_to_victim__0_7677735_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/Purse_snatchers_head_straight_to_victim__0_7677735_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/Purse_snatchers_head_straight_to_victim__0_7677735_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Woman confronted in Alameda, but robbers end up at Oakland home" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Purse snatchers in Alameda head to straight to elderly victim's home</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Henry Lee, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 26 2019 05:42PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 26 2019 07:31PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An elderly woman in Alameda was robbed of her purse Wednesday outside a shopping center and the thieves ended up at her home. </p><p>It all started near a Ross at the South Shore Center around 8 p.m. when the 73-year-old victim and some relatives were walking to their car and were confronted by a robber.</p><p>Alameda Police Lieutenant Hoshmand Durani said, "There was a pretty significant struggle where the victim was dragged for a little bit." </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/ktvu-local-news/fleet-of-bikes-stolen-from-nonprofit-outside-alameda-elementary-school" title="Fleet of bikes stolen from nonprofit outside Alameda elementary school" data-articleId="430436301" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/Fleet_of_bikes_stolen_from_nonprofit_out_0_7677812_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/Fleet_of_bikes_stolen_from_nonprofit_out_0_7677812_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/Fleet_of_bikes_stolen_from_nonprofit_out_0_7677812_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/Fleet_of_bikes_stolen_from_nonprofit_out_0_7677812_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/Fleet_of_bikes_stolen_from_nonprofit_out_0_7677812_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Fleet of bikes stolen from nonprofit outside Alameda elementary school</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Paul Chambers, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 26 2019 05:21PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 26 2019 08:21PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An Alameda nonprofit had thousands of dollars worth of bikes and helmets stolen from outside an elementary school. </p><p>Police say the items were inside a U-Haul full that was stolen near the intersection of Eighth Street and Santa Clara Avenue.</p><p>The group Cycles of Change was teaching bicycle safety to students at Maya Lin Elementary. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9290_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9290"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/say-something-app-for-students-addresses-suicide-violence-and-safety-concerns"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/Say_Something_app_for_students_addresses_0_7677698_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Say_Something_app_for_students_addresses_0_20190927015012"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Say Something app for students addresses suicide, violence and safety concerns</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/california-wildfires/santa-rosa-deals-with-mental-stress-from-peak-fire-season"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/Santa_Rosa_deals_with_mental_stress_from_0_7677823_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Santa_Rosa_deals_with_mental_stress_from_0_20190927005939"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Santa Rosa deals with mental stress from peak fire season</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/purse-snatchers-in-alameda-head-to-straight-to-elderly-victim-s-home"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/Purse_snatchers_head_straight_to_victim__0_7677735_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Purse_snatchers_head_straight_to_victim__0_20190927003728"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Purse snatchers in Alameda head to straight to elderly victim's home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/san-francisco-get-ready-for-thousands-of-more-e-scooters-starting-next-month"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/San_Francisco__get_ready_for_thousands_o_0_7677642_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="San_Francisco__get_ready_for_thousands_o_0_20190926234400"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>San Francisco, get ready for thousands of more e-scooters starting next month</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2773_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2773"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-AD-KTVU_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_2773_MOD-AD-KTVU_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_2773_MOD-AD-KTVU_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '430190009'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0559_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0559"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-THUMBNAILS-RR_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);c("#taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="hide-for-medium-down" id="taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"></div> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-rr2",container:"taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails",placement:"Article - RR Thumbnails - New",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3966_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3966"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/say-something-app-for-students-addresses-suicide-violence-and-safety-concerns" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/Say_Something_app_for_students_addresses_0_7677698_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/Say_Something_app_for_students_addresses_0_7677698_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/Say_Something_app_for_students_addresses_0_7677698_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/Say_Something_app_for_students_addresses_0_7677698_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/Say_Something_app_for_students_addresses_0_7677698_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Say Something app for students addresses suicide, violence and safety concerns</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/new-data-shows-bay-area-home-sales-slip-to-9-year-low" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/12/31/Bay_Area_home_sales_slump_0_6575518_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/12/31/Bay_Area_home_sales_slump_0_6575518_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/12/31/Bay_Area_home_sales_slump_0_6575518_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/12/31/Bay_Area_home_sales_slump_0_6575518_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/12/31/Bay_Area_home_sales_slump_0_6575518_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>New data shows Bay Area home sales slip to 9-year low</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/fleet-of-bikes-stolen-from-nonprofit-outside-alameda-elementary-school" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/Fleet_of_bikes_stolen_from_nonprofit_out_0_7677812_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/Fleet_of_bikes_stolen_from_nonprofit_out_0_7677812_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/Fleet_of_bikes_stolen_from_nonprofit_out_0_7677812_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/Fleet_of_bikes_stolen_from_nonprofit_out_0_7677812_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/Fleet_of_bikes_stolen_from_nonprofit_out_0_7677812_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Fleet of bikes stolen from nonprofit outside Alameda elementary school</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/california-wildfires/santa-rosa-deals-with-mental-stress-from-peak-fire-season" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/Santa_Rosa_deals_with_mental_stress_from_0_7677823_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/Santa_Rosa_deals_with_mental_stress_from_0_7677823_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/Santa_Rosa_deals_with_mental_stress_from_0_7677823_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/Santa_Rosa_deals_with_mental_stress_from_0_7677823_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/Santa_Rosa_deals_with_mental_stress_from_0_7677823_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Santa Rosa deals with mental stress from peak fire season</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/purse-snatchers-in-alameda-head-to-straight-to-elderly-victim-s-home" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/Purse_snatchers_head_straight_to_victim__0_7677735_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/Purse_snatchers_head_straight_to_victim__0_7677735_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/Purse_snatchers_head_straight_to_victim__0_7677735_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/Purse_snatchers_head_straight_to_victim__0_7677735_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/Purse_snatchers_head_straight_to_victim__0_7677735_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Purse snatchers in Alameda head to straight to elderly victim's home</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3374_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3374"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-AD-KTVU_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3374_MOD-AD-KTVU_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_3374_MOD-AD-KTVU_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '430190009'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-5"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-5"></div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white pad"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-6"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-6"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8759_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8759"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-INFINITE_STORIES-KTVU-STORY_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container===1){b=c("#common_infinite_stories_container")}var g=b.clone();var f=g.children("div");var d=[];c.each(f,function(j,l){var k=c(l);if(k.attr("class")=="grid-items"){k.remove()}else{d.push(l)}});if(d.length>0){var i=0;c.each(d,function(m,n){var k=n.getAttribute("id");if(k&&k!=null&&k!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){n.setAttribute("id",k+"_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);if(n.firstChild!==null&&n.firstChild.className==="_56_INSTANCE_8759_MOD-AD-KTVU_TABOOLA_BASE"){var j=window.taboolaAdCode["_56_INSTANCE_8759_MOD-AD-KTVU_TABOOLA_BASE"];j=j.replace(/_56_INSTANCE_8759_MOD-AD-KTVU_TABOOLA_BASE/g,"_56_INSTANCE_8759_MOD-AD-KTVU_TABOOLA_BASE_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);var l=(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container-1)%4+1;j=j.replace(/taboola1/g,"taboola"+l);n.innerHTML=j}}}else{n.setAttribute("id","infinite_stories_container_"+i+"_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);i++}});g.attr("id","common_infinite_stories_container"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);c("#infinite_stories_container").append(g.html());if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){var e="_56_INSTANCE_8759_MOD-AD-KTVU_TABOOLA_BASE_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container;var h=(window.GPTAds&&window.GPTAds[e])?window.GPTAds[e]:false;if(h){fox.ads.refreshAds([h],"Rendering Taboola Ad Slot")}else{fox.utils.log("No Taboola ad slot found for container "+e)}}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: INFINITE STORIES --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="infinite_stories_container"></div></section> <!-- end: INFINITE STORIES --> <script type="text/javascript">window.taboolaAdCode=window.taboolaAdCode||{};window.taboolaAdCode["_56_INSTANCE_8759_MOD-AD-KTVU_TABOOLA_BASE"]="\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'>\n <div id='_56_INSTANCE_8759_MOD-AD-KTVU_TABOOLA_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div>\n </section>\n <script type='text/javascript'>\n (function($, A){\n var self = fox.ads,\n id = '_56_INSTANCE_8759_MOD-AD-KTVU_TABOOLA_BASE',\n adSlot;\n\n \n\n var $slot = $('#'+id),\n $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(),\n lazyLoadWaiting = false;\n\n \n\n var onLazyLoad = function(){\n if( adSlot ){\n var refreshOnResize = true;\n self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize );\n } else {\n /* slot hasn't been defined yet */\n lazyLoadWaiting = true;\n }\n };\n\n \n $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad);\n \n /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */\n var triggerLazyLoad = function(){\n \n $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT);\n };\n\n \n var renderAd = function(){\n\n googletag.cmd.push(function() {\n window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {};\n googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering();\n var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth,\n tabletMaxSize = 1024;\n /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */\n var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize(\n [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize(\n [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build();\n var isValidSize = function( size ){\n return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]');\n };\n if(windowWidth < 641) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 768) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 1280) {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }\n if(adSlot){\n adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'taboola1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true);\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story');\n /* set tag for page level */\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '430190009');\n \n window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot;\n googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad();\n \n /*\n add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container\n or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom\n */\n if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0\n || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) {\n fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot);\n }\n\n googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();\n googletag.enableServices();\n googletag.display(id);\n\n \n /* check for lazy-load scroll class */\n if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){\n $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad);\n } else {\n /* class might have been removed already */\n triggerLazyLoad();\n }\n \n }\n });\n };\n renderAd();\n })( jQuery, AUI() );\n <\/script>\n ";</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_infinite_stories_container"><div></div><div class="grid-items"><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div><div class="grid-item ad" id="adcontainer_1"><div class="_56_INSTANCE_8759_MOD-AD-KTVU_TABOOLA_BASE"></div></div><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div></div><script type="text/javascript">window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"infinite_stories_container_0_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_1_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_2_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Organic Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> </div> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_8759_MOD-AD-KTVU_TABOOLA_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_8759_MOD-AD-KTVU_TABOOLA_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'taboola1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '430190009'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <section class="mod-wrapper"></section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> </div> <form action="#" id="hrefFm" method="post" name="hrefFm"> <span></span> </form> </div> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <footer id="footer" class="footer-v2"> <div class="row"> <div class="column"> <div class="footer-links primary"> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/local-news">Local</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/mornings">Mornings on 2 </a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/sports">Bay Area Sports </a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/california-wildfires">California Wildfires</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/ghost-ship-warehouse-fire">Ghost Ship Warehouse Fire</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/golden-state-killer">Golden State Killer </a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/flight-delays">Flight Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/ski-report-20">Ski Report</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/surf-forecast">Surf Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/ktvu-weather/id778993053?mt=8">Weather App</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/specials">Specials</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=42CQF2cvqMw&t=6s">Strands of Truth </a></li> <li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9fqwvaaPjtk&t=393s">Priced Out</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/housing-and-homeless">Homelessness in the Bay Area</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLyRo4l0NrKIesMOY2v1Lh4RslTlsW2mML">Barbershop </a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/unsolved">Unsolved </a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/community">Community</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/community">Bay Area People</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/ktvu-local-news/donate-one-warm-coat-for-winter-warmth">One Warm Coat</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/community/send-us-your-ideas-for-bay-area-people">Nominate a Community Hero </a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/web-links">Web Links</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/what-s-on-fox">TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/ktvu-station">KTVU Staff</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/jobs/jobs-at-ktvu">Jobs at KTVU </a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/ktvu"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/KTVU"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="pinterest"><a href="https://www.pinterest.com/KTVU2/"><i class="fa fa-pinterest icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/KTVU2/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVhtkN7-c8mA8GXEoxS4YQw"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>KTVU News</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/ktvu-san-francisco-oakland/id337606352?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.cmgdigital.ktvutvhandset" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>KTVU FOX 2 Weather & Radar</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/ktvu-fox-2-weather-radar/id778993053?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvu.android.weather" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/about-us/fcc-online-public-file">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/about-us/fcc-online-public-file">EEOC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/ktvu-station">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/about-us/contact-us">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- end: FOOTER --> <!-- end: FOOTER --> </div> <!-- end: WRAPPER --> <!-- Render Ads on Page Start --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh,"Rendering disableInitialLoad Ads");var a=14400;setInterval(function(){if(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh&&a>0){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"Ad auto fresh , Interval is"+a+"s")}},1000*a)})();</script> <!-- Render Ads on Page End --> <!-- omniture scripts --> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Util.addInputFocus();Liferay.Portlet.runtimePortletIds=["103"];</script> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3374_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_3374",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d449072\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_3374\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-4\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d1\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Ftwo-bay-area-men-invent-device-to-help-visually-impaired-people-see-again"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3966_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_3966",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d449072\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_3966\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Ftwo-bay-area-men-invent-device-to-help-visually-impaired-people-see-again"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8338_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_8338",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d449072\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_8338\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d4\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Ftwo-bay-area-men-invent-device-to-help-visually-impaired-people-see-again"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2773_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_2773",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d449072\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_2773\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Ftwo-bay-area-men-invent-device-to-help-visually-impaired-people-see-again"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8759_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_8759",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d449072\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_8759\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-6\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d1\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Ftwo-bay-area-men-invent-device-to-help-visually-impaired-people-see-again"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0559_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_0559",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d449072\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_0559\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Ftwo-bay-area-men-invent-device-to-help-visually-impaired-people-see-again"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_103_",portletId:"103",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d449072\x26p_p_id\x3d103\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3d\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d0\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Ftwo-bay-area-men-invent-device-to-help-visually-impaired-people-see-again"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB_",portletId:"101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d449072\x26p_p_id\x3d101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d4\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Ftwo-bay-area-men-invent-device-to-help-visually-impaired-people-see-again\x26_101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB_urlTitle\x3dtwo-bay-area-men-invent-device-to-help-visually-impaired-people-see-again\x26_101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB_struts_action\x3d\x252Fasset_publisher\x252Fview_content\x26_101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB_type\x3dcontent"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0522_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_0522",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d449072\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_0522\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Ftwo-bay-area-men-invent-device-to-help-visually-impaired-people-see-again"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3830_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_3830",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d449072\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_3830\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Ftwo-bay-area-men-invent-device-to-help-visually-impaired-people-see-again"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2ZijBrG1w7bD_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_2ZijBrG1w7bD",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d449072\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_2ZijBrG1w7bD\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d4\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Ftwo-bay-area-men-invent-device-to-help-visually-impaired-people-see-again"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:3,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9290_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_9290",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d449072\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_9290\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d3\x26p_p_col_count\x3d4\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Ftwo-bay-area-men-invent-device-to-help-visually-impaired-people-see-again"});AUI().use("aui-base","liferay-menu","liferay-notice","liferay-poller",function(a){(function(){Liferay.Util.addInputType();Liferay.Portlet.ready(function(b,c){Liferay.Util.addInputType(c)})})();(function(){new Liferay.Menu();var b=Liferay.Data.notices;for(var c=1;c<b.length;c++){new Liferay.Notice(b[c])}})()});</script> <script src="http://www.ktvu.com/fox-main-theme/js/main.js?minifierType=js&languageId=en_US&b=6102&t=1564555830000" type="text/javascript"></script> <script type="text/javascript"></script> <script>function checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(){var a=navigator.userAgent.toLocaleLowerCase();var b;b=a.indexOf("android");if(b>-1){return"android"}else{b=a.indexOf("iphone");if(b>-1){return"ios"}else{return""}}}$(document).ready(function(){$.smartbanner({title:"#",daysHidden:"90",daysReminder:"180",icon:"#",force:checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(),})});</script> <!-- Begin:Footer Customized Content --> <script type="text/javascript" src="//s7.addthis.com/js/300/addthis_widget.js#pubid=ra-556bad7109cf2cfe" async="async"></script><script type="text/javascript">var addthis_config={ui_508_compliant:false,services_exclude:"18 tag,pinterest_share,print,google,tumblr,aolmail,yahoomail,email",services_compact:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share,more",services_expanded:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share"};(function(a){a(document).ready(function(){a(".addthis_toolbox").live("mouseover",function(){addthis_share.url=a(this).attr("data-href");addthis_share.title=a(this).attr("data-title");a(this).attr("addthis:url",a(this).attr("data-href"));a(this).attr("addthis:title",a(this).attr("data-title"));if(addthis){addthis.toolbox(".addthis_toolbox",addthis_config,addthis_share)}})})})(jQuery);</script><!-- FacebookPixel Code --><script>!function(h,a,i,c,j,d,g){if(h.fbq){return}j=h.fbq=function(){j.callMethod?j.callMethod.apply(j,arguments):j.queue.push(arguments)};if(!h._fbq){h._fbq=j}j.push=j;j.loaded=!0;j.version="2.0";j.queue=[];d=a.createElement(i);d.async=!0;d.src=c;g=a.getElementsByTagName(i)[0];g.parentNode.insertBefore(d,g)}(window,document,"script","//connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js");fbq("init","350544421807155");fbq("track","PageView");</script><noscript><imgheight="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=350544421807155&ev=PageView&noscript=1" /></noscript><!-- End FacebookPixel Code --> <!-- End: Footer Customized Content --> <!-- Begin:Chartbeat Content --> <!-- End: Chartbeat Content --> <!-- Begin: Vibrant JavaScript --> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://coxtv.us.intellitxt.com/intellitxt/front.asp?ipid=6095"></script> <!-- End: Vibrant JavaScript --> <!-- Begin: OOP Ad in foot --> <!-- End: OOP Ad in foot --> </body> </html>