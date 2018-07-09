California congressman allowed entry to migrant children's shelter in Pleasant Hill

Representative Jeff Denham (R. - Calif.) was denied entry to a migrant children's shelter in Pleasant Hill run by the nonprofit Southwest Key Programs on July 2, 2018.

Representative Jeff Denham (R. - Calif.) was denied entry to a migrant children's shelter in Pleasant Hill run by the nonprofit Southwest Key Programs on July 2, 2018.

Representative Jeff Denham (R. - Calif.) was denied entry to a migrant children's shelter in Pleasant Hill run by the nonprofit Southwest Key Programs on July 2, 2018.

Representative Jeff Denham (R. - Calif.) was denied entry to a migrant children's shelter in Pleasant Hill run by the nonprofit Southwest Key Programs on July 2, 2018.

Representative Jeff Denham (R. - Calif.) was denied entry to a migrant children's shelter in Pleasant Hill run by the nonprofit Southwest Key Programs on July 2, 2018.

- Bay Area congressman Mark DeSaulnier toured a shelter housing migrant children in Pleasant Hill on Monday.

After being denied a tour of the facility on Friday, U.S. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier called on the Director of the Office of Refugee Resettlement to reconsider.

Desaulnier said he was cleared to tour the Southwest Key shelter in Pleasant Hill last week.

The Mercury News reported that Desaulnier was later told he could not tour that specific shelter but rather one in a different state.

Desaulnier told the news agency he is worried the government is trying to highlight certain shelters while keeping while others a secret.

Republican Congressman Jeff Denham from the Central Valley told the Sacramento Bee he was also denied entry to the same shelter earlier this week.Visits must be cleared by the Office of Refugee Resettlement.