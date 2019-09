- Two people were killed in an apparent wrong-way crash on Highway 85 in the Mountain View area early Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A Ford Explorer, heading southbound in the northbound lanes of Highway 85, slammed into a Honda Civic, about 1 a.m. near Evelyn Mountain View, the CHP said.

Both the drivers of the Civic and the SUV were killed instantly. They were the only occupants in their respective vehicles.

"When officers arrived on scene, they saw one vehicle with very heavy front end damage and another that was fully engulfed," said Officer David Morey.

Investigators don't know how long the woman driving the SUV had been traveling in the southbound direction in the northbound lanes, but they doubt it was long.

CHP says there were no panicked calls from other drivers until the crash.

And the cars didn't appear to slow down. ​​​​​​

"Based on the damage to the vehicles it was most likely at freeway speeds," Morey said.

Authorities say the driver of the Honda Civic, a 35-year-old man from American Canyon, had been traveling in the right direction.

"And the Ford Explorer driver, we're not sure who that person is just because of the great damage that happened to the vehicle at the collision and after the collision in the flames," Officer Morey said.

It took nearly six hours to clear the scene and reopen Highway 85.

Authorities are still investigating the crash and haven't determined if drug or alcohol were a factor.

But in these types of cases, CHP says it's often.

"Most of the time it's assumed these have to do with drugs or alcohol. It's very hard for somebody who's not under the influence to get confused and drive the wrong way on the freeway," Morey said.