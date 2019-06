- Two people were transported with injuries not considered life-threatening and 12 others displaced after a one-alarm fire that ravaged through a four-unit complex in Oakland late Saturday, according to fire officials.

The blaze was reported at 11:11 p.m. at 1800 E. 24th St., Battalion Chief Dino Torres said.

Crews were able to extinguish it around 11:50 p.m.

Torres said the fire's behavior, in addition to what witnesses saw, have led to the determination that it started as a cooking fire.

Two dogs and a cat were also displaced.

Crews expected to be at the scene until at least 1:30 a.m. Sunday.