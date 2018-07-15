Two killed following solo-vehicle overturn crash

Two people were killed and three more injured following a solo-vehicle crash on Redwood Road in unincorporated Alameda County near the Upper San Leandro Reservoir on Saturday night.

Two people were killed and three more injured following a solo-vehicle crash on Redwood Road in unincorporated Alameda County near the Upper San Leandro Reservoir on Saturday night.

Two people were killed and three more injured following a solo-vehicle crash on Redwood Road in unincorporated Alameda County near the Upper San Leandro Reservoir on Saturday night.

- Two people were killed and three others injured following a solo-vehicle crash on Redwood Road in unincorporated Alameda County near the Upper San Leandro Reservoir on Saturday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the double-fatal crash was first reported at 10:33 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Redwood and Maciel roads, and involved an overturned red Mazda. The injured person, a 15-year-old boy, was transported to a local hospital but an update on their condition wasn't available as of midnight.

Both women in the car were killed. They were in their 20s and 50s. The other three injured, which includes a 15-year-old boy and two adult males, were tranported to the hospital.

An update on their condition was not available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.