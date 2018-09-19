Union City: Man arrested for allegedly videotaping people in public restroom

UNION CITY (BCN) A registered sex offender was arrested late last month in Hayward on suspicion of multiple offenses including allegedly videotaping people in a public restroom, Union City police said today.

David Lista, 35, was arrested on Aug. 30 at his home after detectives identified him as someone who may have placed a camera in the bathroom at the Starbucks coffee shop at 32240 Dyer St. in Union City.

Officers went to the Starbucks on Aug. 22 to investigate the alleged discovery of the camera.

Following Lista's arrest, investigators searched his home after getting a search warrant and allegedly found evidence that he illegally videotaped people in restrooms and possessed child pornography, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, police said.

Police said Lista is a plumber and may have illegally videotaped unsuspecting victims who he worked for.

Anyone who hired Lista or anyone who has questions about the case can get in touch with Detective Angela Fonseca at (510) 675-5283 or afonseca@unioncity.org or Detective Steven Fong at (510) 675-5259 or sfong@unioncity.org.