Unremarkable ranch home in Sunnyvale sells for 'insane' $2-million price tag

- An unremarkable, unassuming ranch home in the Cherry Chase neighborhood of Sunnyvale sold for $2 million -- $550,000 over its asking price -- in just two days.

It’s possible the two-bed, one-bath, 848-square-foot house at 1062 Plymouth Street is the most expensive house in terms of cash-to-space ratio ever sold in the city of Sunnyvale, the Mercury News reports, quoting Multiple Listing Services President Jim Harrison. That means each square foot equaled $2,358 a foot. The home sold on Feb. 20.

KTVU Anchor Frank Somerville posted the story on his Facebook page, calling the deal “insane” and quipped: “No wonder people are leaving the Bay Area.”

That unleashed a torrent of comments with many people saying they’ve already moved out of the region, deciding to relocate in places such as Oregon and Puerto Vallarta instead.

