US Fish and Wildlife reverses ban on importing elephant trophies

- The US Fish and Wildlife service reversed an Obama administration ban on importing elephant trophies from Africa.

It's withdrawing an embargo for trophies of African elephants, and will now consider the imports of sport-hunted trophies on a case-by-case basis.

This is a reversal of the position taken by President Trump a year ago, when he denounced elephant hunting and promised to continue the ban on elephant trophies.

Read the memo announcing the change from the US Fish and Wildlife Service here.