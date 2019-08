- The U.S. Postal Service later this month will use the Novato Space Festival to showcase two new stamp designs commemorating the 50th anniversary of the lunar landing.

Attendees of the festival, which will take place Aug. 9 at Pacheco Plaza in Novato, can meet astronauts, explore various exhibits, and purchase 1969: First Moon Landing Forever stamps, according to the U.S. Postal Service.

One of the stamp designs features the photograph Neil Armstrong took of Buzz Aldrin in his space suit on the surface of the moon in 1969.

The other, a photograph taken in 2010 by Gregory Revera from his home in Madison, Alabama, shows the landing site of the lunar module.

The site is indicated on the stamp with a dot, according to the USPS.