- Vallejo police have released video footage of a shooting last week and are asking the public for help in identifying the suspects.

Officers responded shortly after 5 p.m. on May 30 to reports of shots fired in the area of Ohio and Mendocino streets.

Investigators found more than 30 expended shell casings at the scene and also located surveillance video that shows four suspects shooting at each other, according to police.

Police said the two vehicles associated with the shooting are a blue BMW and a white sedan.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call Vallejo police at (707) 648-4524.