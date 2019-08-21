During a brief confrontation, Gonzalez refused to comply with their orders, saying "f--- you" repeatedly before hopping a nearby fence as Hendrix unsuccessfully attempted to disable him with a Taser.
One of the officers asked, "Is that a knife in his hands?" as Hendrix went over the fence to pursue Gonzalez.
Gonzalez ran, briefly, but slowed to a walk as Hendrix pursued him, ordering the man to drop his knife.
"Drop it right now," Hendrix said.
"F--- you," Gonzalez replied.
"You're about to get shot," Hendrix said.
"Shoot me," Gonzalez replied.
This verbal exchange continued as Hendrix pursued Gonzalez into a fenced corner of the parking lot, staying within 10 to 15 feet of him as the situation escalated.
Then Gonzalez turned toward Hendrix and took about three steps in his direction with the knife in his hand. Hendrix fired four shots.
The suspect remained standing for the first three shots and the fourth round appeared to knock him down.
After that, he sat back up, rose to his knees and appeared to attempt to stand back up, but the officer who shot him shouted, "Get on the ground!" repeatedly and he eventually complied.
More than 30 seconds after the last shot was fired, Gonzalez discarded the knife as ordered by the shooter.
The shooting took place inside a fenced parking lot with a locked gate, and it took other officers several minutes to gain access to the suspect, but roughly five minutes after the last shot was fired the officers handcuffed him, searched him and administered medical aid.
One of the officers asked for a "chest seal," a medical device used to prevent air from entering the torso in the event of a sucking chest wound.
At that point this suspect had gone limp but he repeatedly asked the arresting officers to take off his handcuffs as one of the officers said, "Turn it off" and the video ends.
Gonzalez survived his injuries and was subsequently charged with assault with a deadly weapon on an officer, brandishing a deadly weapon to resist arrest, resisting arrest and trespassing.
Interim Vallejo Police Chief Joe Allio closed out the video by stating that there are pending investigations into the shooting by the department itself as well as the Solano County District Attorney's Office.
"I hope the material in this video gave you a better perspective on what happened on this day," Allio said.
This video was released more than eight months after the shooting.
A recently enacted state law requires disclosure of police body camera video within 45 days.
Posted Aug 21 2019 05:42PM PDT
Updated Aug 21 2019 11:03PM PDT
It was forty-seconds of terror on downtown San Francisco's Market Street on Tuesday that was captured on cell phone video.
It has the sound of eight gunshots, images of people scrambling in fear during the evening rush-hour, and of the gunman firing away while running. One person was injured.
"[I was] scared out of my mind. That's why I ducked, covered and ran with everyone else," said Jenny Shao who shot the video.
Posted Aug 21 2019 05:08PM PDT
Updated Aug 21 2019 10:37PM PDT
New details are emerging about the dramatic rescue of two people after their small plane crashed into the ocean off the Half Moon Bay coast on Tuesday. Now many wonder if the pilot of the plane stalled his aircraft as a stunt.
The pilot involved, 34-year-old David Lesh of Denver, has a history of reckless behavior. But staging a mayday is illegal.
When the single-engine aircraft crashed into the water, a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter, already on a rescue-training mission, rescued Lesh and his female acquaintance.
Posted Aug 21 2019 04:14PM PDT
Updated Aug 21 2019 06:00PM PDT
The new jury in the Ghost Ship trial wrapped up the second day of deliberations on Tuesday without reaching a verdict and talks won't resume until Sep. 3.
The panel had to restart deliberations Tuesday after Alameda County Superior Court Judge Tina Thompson removed three jurors for misconduct.
The defendants, Derick Almena and Max Harris, are both charged with 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter in the deadly Oakland warehouse fire in 2016.