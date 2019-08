- A water main break in Vallejo early Saturday morning flooded cars and impacted water service for a hotel and several residences, city officials said.

The 14-inch cast iron pipe on Ifland Way, east of Sonoma Boulevard and west of Broadway Street, ruptured just before 3 a.m. on Saturday.

The burst pipe flooded cars on the street.

When repair crews shut off water flow to the pipe and began work, the nearby Regency Hotel as well as two apartment buildings and some houses were impacted by the water shutoff.

City officials said repair crews were continuing work on Saturday afternoon and estimated water service would be restored by 9 p.m.

As of about 2 p.m., Ifland Way remained closed. City officials said they could not provide an estimate for when repairs would be completed.

The city distributed bottled water to impacted residents.

But over the next day, some residents may find their water is discolored, cloudy or milky.

City officials said they should run their water until it runs clear, ideally with an outdoor garden hose.