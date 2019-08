- The California Highway Patrol has reopened lanes closed on Interstate Highway 580 Saturday afternoon after a brush fire broke out on the side of the freeway near Livermore.

Three lanes of eastbound I-580 before North Flynn Road were closed about 12:30 p.m. by the CHP.

All lanes reopened by about 2:30 p.m.

The blaze, apparently sparked by a car fire, was contained to 25 acres shortly before 1 p.m., officials said.

A car fire reported about 11:30 a.m. sparked the blaze, according to the CHP.