Victims duct taped, had guns pointed to their heads in SF home invasion robbery

- Two victims in a brazen home invasion robbery in San Francisco were bound and had guns pointed to their heads.

It happened in the 900 block of Baker Street just after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police say one of the victims had just returned home to find his gate ajar. His motion detector light wasn't working, so he returned to his car for a tool to fix the light when he was attacked by two suspects.

"The victim was aware of his surroundings but turned his back for a brief moment and he was attacked," said San Francisco police officer Joseph Tomlinson.

The suspects then duct taped the man and took him upstairs to his apartment and ordered him to open a safe. Police say the thieves were wearing ski masks and had guns pointed to the man's head. During the robbery, a female neighbor returned home. That's when the suspects duct taped her as well and brought her inside the apartment. Police say they threatened to kill her if the male victim did not open the safe.

The man complied and the suspects fled on foot with wallets, cell phones and possibly $30,000 in cash. Police believe the victims may have been targeted.