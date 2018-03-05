VIDEO: Flaming debris lands on firefighters

- Dramatic video caught the moment part of a burning brownstone collapsed on firefighters overnight in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn.

Three FDNY firefighters were hurt battling the fire

3 firefighters were hurt in an overnight fire in Brooklyn. The call came in about 12:30 a.m. with flames coming from the 2nd and 3rd floors of the home.

The injured firefighters were taken to Kings County Hospital. They were listed in stable condition. No civilians were hurt in the fire. It was under control around 3 a.m.