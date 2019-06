- A mother from Iowa captured incredible video of a tornado in the backdrop as her son and his team geared up for a baseball game.

The group of fifth and sixth graders were practicing on a field in Montezuma, Iowa on Friday when Jaime Brennan noticed a funnel cloud in the distance.

Despite the swirling weather phenomenon behind them, the boys continued throwing around the ball, apparently unaware of the twister.

Brennan recorded the video of the tornado, which was visible from quite a distance. It never hit Montezuma. There were reports that a tornado in the area two days prior, did injure a man and damaged property.

The mom told the Des Moines Register that the funnel cloud appeared and disappeared quickly. She also said that no one was panicking and added that if there was any reason to believe the situation was dangerous, she would have removed her child from the field immediately.