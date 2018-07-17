VIDEO: Las Vegas as officers pursue murder suspects, police shoot through windshield

- New body camera video has been made public of a wild police chase in Las Vegas last week as officers pursued two murder suspects.

Footage shows an officer shooting through his windshield as he's heading toward the suspect's truck on July 11 in downtown Vegas. Police say the suspects fired on police more than 30 times during the chase.

VIDEO: Las Vegas police officer shoots through windshield

The gunfire began at around 7:30 a.m. when an unidentified man was fatally shot at a car wash.

About two hours later, police said they saw a vehicle matching the description of the one the suspects were driving, Las Vegas police Capt. Yasenia Yatomi said.

Police traded gunfire with the two suspects during a chase that ended with the SUV crashing into a wall at an elementary school, Yatomi said. One suspect then was fatally shot by police after he tried to flee on foot. The other, who was wounded by police, had made it onto the school grounds before he was taken into custody, Yatomi said.

No other injuries were reported.

The high-speed chase shut down traffic in an area covering several blocks of downtown Las Vegas.

The school was placed on lockdown while children inside were attending a summer program

The initial victim who was shot multiple times later died at University Medical Center.

Police did not immediately release any of the names of those involved.