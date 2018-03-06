Video shows girl dangling from chairlift at Bear Mountain Resort

- Dramatic video posted on social media showed a girl dangling from a chairlift at the Bear Mountain Ski Resort.

A 5-year-old girl and her sister were riding a chairlift with a ski instructor. For an unknown reason, the safety bar wasn't fully locked in place and the girl slipped off the chair.

The instructor caught the young girl by her hoodie and held on. Resort employees then grabbed a tarp and stretched it under her before the instructor dropped her to safety.

The girl was bruised on her neck from the hoodie and her helmet.

Bear Mountain officials said they were investigating the incident.

The video, posted by a user on Instagram, has since been taken down.

