VIDEO: Witnesses describe fire on ridge of Altamont Pass as 'crazy'

The Grant Fire burning near the Altamont Pass and Interstate Highway 580 in unincorporated Alameda County, has burned 600 acres and was 40 percent contained as of late Sunday night. July 8, 2018 The Grant Fire burning near the Altamont Pass and Interstate Highway 580 in unincorporated Alameda County, has burned 600 acres and was 40 percent contained as of late Sunday night. July 8, 2018

The Grant Fire burning near the Altamont Pass and Interstate Highway 580 in unincorporated Alameda County burned 640 acres and was 100 percent contained as of Monday mornig, according to Alameda County fire officials.

The blaze was first reported shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday west of Grant Line Road, according to fire officials, and the highway - which was closed in both directions at one point Sunday - has since reopened in both directions. The westbound lanes reopened at 9:10 p.m. Sunday and the eastbound lanes at 12:01 a.m. today, the California Highway Patrol said.

Alameda County fire spokeswoman Aisha Knowles said all county units have been released from the blaze as of 12:25 a.m. today and Cal Fire's Santa Clara unit will be leading the investigation into the fire and continuing firefighting efforts.

Dan Cuschieri took some cell phone video about 7:30 p.m. Sunday, saying he was one of the first people to drive past the fire lines. He described the scene as "crazy."

Albert Tsai also drove through the fire line, saying it was "close and personal" as he captured video of the flames close to his car.

