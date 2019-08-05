< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="422416697" data-article-version="1.0">Vigil for mass shooting victims held in Pinole</h1> Vigil for mass shooting victims held in Pinole fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-422416697.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-422416697");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_422416697_422388198_142994"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KTVU"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_422416697_422388198_142994";this.videosJson='[{"id":"422388198","video":"591782","title":"Vigil%20for%20mass%20shooting%20victims%20in%20Pinole","caption":"A%20Catholic%20church%20in%20Pinole%20hosted%20a%20vigil%20to%20honor%20the%20victims%20of%20mass%20shootings%20in%20El%20Paso%2C%20Dayton%20and%20Gilroy.%20KTVU%27s%20Amber%20Lee%20reports%20it%20was%20organized%20by%20a%20priest%20who%20said%20he%20simply%20couldn%27t%20stay%20silent.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.ktvu.com%2Fmedia.ktvu.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F05%2FVigil_for_mass_shooting_victims_in_Pinol_0_7575466_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-ktvu.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F06%2FVigil_for_mass_shooting_victims_in_Pinole_591782_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1659678839%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DV5J2C6j2EJZCJHdefzJteA7bV6Y","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ktvu/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ktvu.com%2Fnews%2Fvigil-for-mass-shooting-victims-held-in-pinole"}},"createDate":"Aug PDT PDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KTVU"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_422416697_422388198_142994",video:"591782",poster:"https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/05/Vigil_for_mass_shooting_victims_in_Pinol_0_7575466_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"A%2520Catholic%2520church%2520in%2520Pinole%2520hosted%2520a%2520vigil%2520to%2520honor%2520the%2520victims%2520of%2520mass%2520shootings%2520in%2520El%2520Paso%252C%2520Dayton%2520and%2520Gilroy.%2520KTVU%2527s%2520Amber%2520Lee%2520reports%2520it%2520was%2520organized%2520by%2520a%2520priest%2520who%2520said%2520he%2520simply%2520couldn%2527t%2520stay%2520silent.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-ktvu.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/06/Vigil_for_mass_shooting_victims_in_Pinole_591782_1800.mp4?Expires=1659678839&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=V5J2C6j2EJZCJHdefzJteA7bV6Y",eventLabel:"Vigil%20for%20mass%20shooting%20victims%20in%20Pinole-422388198",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ktvu/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ktvu.com%2Fnews%2Fvigil-for-mass-shooting-victims-held-in-pinole"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By <a href="mailto:amber.lee@foxtv.com?body=http://www.ktvu.com/news/vigil-for-mass-shooting-victims-held-in-pinole">Amber Lee, KTVU</a>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 06:21AM PDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-422416697"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 10:54PM PDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 12:57PM PDT</span></p> class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/05/Vigil_for_mass_shooting_victims_in_Pinol_0_7575466_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/05/Vigil_for_mass_shooting_victims_in_Pinol_0_7575466_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/05/Vigil_for_mass_shooting_victims_in_Pinol_0_7575466_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/05/Vigil_for_mass_shooting_victims_in_Pinol_0_7575466_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/05/Vigil_for_mass_shooting_victims_in_Pinol_0_7575466_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-422416697-422388183" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/05/Vigil_for_mass_shooting_victims_in_Pinol_0_7575466_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/05/Vigil_for_mass_shooting_victims_in_Pinol_0_7575466_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/05/Vigil_for_mass_shooting_victims_in_Pinol_0_7575466_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/05/Vigil_for_mass_shooting_victims_in_Pinol_0_7575466_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/05/Vigil_for_mass_shooting_victims_in_Pinol_0_7575466_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" <strong class='dateline'>PINOLE, Calif. (/KTVU)</strong> (/KTVU)</strong> - The St. Joseph Church community in Pinole hosted a vigil Monday night to honor the victims in El Paso, Dayton and Gilroy.</p><p>The event was organized by Father Geoffrey Baraan, the church's pastor. A total of 150 parishioners came together to find comfort and search for answers during this difficult time. <br> <br> The vigil opened with song on the steps at the front of the church. </p><p>"Our voice must be louder, my friends, than the sound of gun violence," Baraan said as he addressed the crowd. </p><p>Candles were lit and a gong sounded for each person killed. </p><p>"I'm very disturbed, concerned, saddened that this is happening," said Myrtle Dawana of Hercules. </p><p>Those emotions were coupled with fear, bewilderment and anger among the parishioners. <br> Some say the pain over the senseless loss of lives, especially children and young people, is difficult to fathom. </p><p>"You don't have the right to take someone's life, someone you don't even know. They haven't even developed into the persons they'll be in this life," said Manuel Williams of San Pablo. <br> <br> Congregation members say the shootings at the Gilroy Garlic Festival and the El Paso Walmart are places where families frequent and hit too close to home. .</p><p>"It's very disturbing because now we have to question, are we safe to go to these events. Are we safe on the street," said Dewana, the mother of three. <br> <br> Some families tell us they have second thoughts about going to places where there are large crowds.</p><p>"Even here in the church, that one Sunday, that's my fear, that someone will be shooting at us," Baraan said. </p><p>"It shouldn't take a tragedy to come together as one," said Pinole Police Chief Neil Gang as he addressed parishioners. </p><p>He reassured the community that he and his department will do all they can to serve and protect. <br> "You will have a police department that is ready to take action and ready to put themselves on the line for our community," said Gang. </p><p>Congregation members called for change, demanding that this country's leaders take action to stop the violence. </p><p>"When is this going to stop? Why are we doing this to each other? We're one person. We are all human beings," said Mercedes Fraga of Pinole. </p><p>The pastor says he will be working with the police chief to implement new security measures including training church staff members how to respond to a mass shooting. 