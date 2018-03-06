Virginia father forces son to run to school for bullying (VIDEO)

- A Virginia father's "healthy parenting" method for disciplining his son who was kicked off the school bus for bullying has gone viral.

Hayden Thornhill, 10, was prohibited from riding the school bus for three days. Instead of giving his son a ride, Bryan Thornhill, who doesn't tolerate bullying, forced the youngster to run to school instead -- in the rain.

Bryan Thornhill recorded a Facebook Live video while driving behind his son as he ran. The video has racked more than 1.6 million views as of Tuesday morning.

In the "you better listen to your dad 2018" video, Bryan Thornhill jokingly said the boy will either be fast or obedient, but "so far we're working on fast."

According to Bryan Thornhill, the boy's behavior has greatly improved with his "old school" parenting. In the video, he claimed that this was a healthy way of punishing a child.

"News media is a great tool. Love to see something positive come from it. Hoping that all this will give inspiration around the world," Bryan Thornhill later wrote on Facebook. "Our children are our future. Being a parent is a choice. Make sure you show your children you love them with hugs and discipline. Parenting isn't always about being a friend its about leading them into the future."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.