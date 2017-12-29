WATCH: Neighborhood cat steals banana catnip

- It was the first time a St. Petersburg woman ordered banana catnip, but it wasn’t her own cat that got a piece of it.

Kristin Beck placed an order the toy. When she decided to head home, she was chatting on the phone with a friend and noticed the commotion.

Kristin immediately hung up to capture video of “the little cutie going to town.”

“He likes to hang out on my porch and I will give him food when he is around,” Kristin said. “I think he has a crush on one of my little kitties and was showing off.”

One of her cats happened to witness the crime and was peeking out of the front window to observe.

Kristin said she never had any run-ins with thieving cats before.

