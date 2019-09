The father of an 11-year-old Tiburon boy who died in a boating mishap near Angel Island on Sunday has been arrested on manslaughter charges, according to the Marin County Sheriff's Office.

Javier Burillo, 57, a prominent developer, was on a private pleasure boat when his two sons, the 11-year-old boy and a 27-year-old man, were ejected into the water and struck by the boat.

Tiburon police said either they hit a swell or a wave. But they were in the bow of the boat.