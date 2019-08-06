< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.ktvu.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story422619428" class="mod-wrapper mod-story Wildfire prevention adds new twist on National Night Out addthis:url="http://www.ktvu.com/news/wildfire-prevention-adds-new-twist-on-national-night-out" addthis:title="Wildfire prevention adds new twist on National Night Out"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-422619428.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-422619428");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-422619428-422569347"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/New_twist_to_National_Night_Out_0_7577830_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/New_twist_to_National_Night_Out_0_7577830_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/New_twist_to_National_Night_Out_0_7577830_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/New_twist_to_National_Night_Out_0_7577830_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/New_twist_to_National_Night_Out_0_7577830_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-422619428-422569347" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/New_twist_to_National_Night_Out_0_7577830_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" By Debora Villalon, KTVU
Posted Aug 07 2019 08:45AM PDT
Updated Aug 07 2019 08:46AM PDT <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 08:46AM PDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-422619428" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KTVU)</strong> - National Night Out was held across the Bay Area and the nation, an opportunity for law enforcement to connect with the communities they serve. </p><p>The event is always the first Tuesday in August and is bigger than ever after almost four decades.<br> In neighborhoods large and small, block parties were held, with police providing games, food, and conversation. </p><p>For some fire-sensitive communities, disaster preparation was part of the evening, too. <br> "You might be in a panic with 30 minutes to evacuate," Michelle Terrell explained, as she gave an attendee two knapsacks to use as emergency go bags. "This will help guide you with what you need," she added, giving the woman a checklist. </p><p>Terrell is the vice-chair of Mill Valley's Emergency Preparation Commission, which formed after the 1991 firestorm in the Oakland hills. </p><p>She was helping staff an information table in downtown Mill Valley for National Night Out. </p><p>"People feel like they don't know where to start, they know they need water, food, and a plan to reunite with family," Terrell told KTVU, "but it's overwhelming and hard to get started so we give out these bags to get people thinking." <br> National Night Out grew from the idea that when people know their neighbors, surroundings, and law enforcement, they are safer from crime. </p><p>The same can be said of earthquake or wildfire, and since first responders rush into crisis together, sharing the stage seems natural. <br> "We'll be taking the lead on notifications and evacuations while they're fighting the fire, so it's definitely an important partnership," Mill Valley Police Chief Alan Piombo told KTVU. </p><p>Police agencies readily admit, the best part of NNO is the relaxed interaction, no arrests, no negativity. <br> "We invite our community in to have a conversation with us, under circumstances that are much more normal than our usual calls for service," said Chief Piombo. </p><p>In San Rafael's Bret Harte neighborhood- up on a ridge- a few dozen residents gathered for a potluck and music. </p><p>They were joined by fire personnel who admit concern is high heading into the riskiest months.</p><p>"There's no question there's similarities between this area and Fountain Grove or Paradise, " said San Rafael Fire Battalion Chief Matt Windrem.</p><p>"It's real and we can share first-hand experiences of what happened at those fires."</p><p>Borrowing from the "neighborhood watch" concept, many communities are organizing "neighborhood response" groups. </p><p>"The neighbors know each other and they know who needs help in an evacuation," said Mill Valley Vice-Mayor Sashi McEntee. "It may be someone who is disabled and needs extra time, or a kid who is home alone, but a neighborhood response group creates a connected and therefore resilient neighborhood."</p><p>At Loch Lomond Marina, one of San Rafael's largest events, new resident Sarah Buehler had many questions for both police and fire. </p><p>"My escape plan is a different plan than what I had before," said Buehler, as her daughter climbed into a fire engine. </p><p>The family moved from San Francisco this summer, and is figuring out their new neighborhood. </p><p>"In the city, I had several escapes, now I have one, so we have to be quick," said Buehler.<br> "But this is great, a great way to get out and meet everybody, and learn more about how to prevent risk."<br> </p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script More News Stories data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/New_Muni_stop_outside_Chase_Center_in_Sa_0_7577889_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/New_Muni_stop_outside_Chase_Center_in_Sa_0_7577889_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/New_Muni_stop_outside_Chase_Center_in_Sa_0_7577889_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/New_Muni_stop_outside_Chase_Center_in_Sa_0_7577889_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/New_Muni_stop_outside_Chase_Center_in_Sa_0_7577889_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="New Muni stop outside Chase Center in San Francisco . Sara Zendehnam reports" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>SF mayor unveils new Muni platform near Chase Center, the most 'transit-friendly' arena in the NBA</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Sara Zendehnam, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 06:54AM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>With just one month to go until the first event the Chase Center, there's a big question on the minds of fans is how to get to the new arena.</p><p>What to do about the congestion in the area is 18,000 people head to the new center located in Mission Bay? </p><p>The city insists there are options to ease the traffic pain.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/man-found-shot-to-death-in-livermore-by-walmart-police" title="Livermore homicide near Walmart and Kohl's not a random attack: police" data-articleId="422614598" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/Police_investigate_Livermore_homicide_ne_0_7578491_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/Police_investigate_Livermore_homicide_ne_0_7578491_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/Police_investigate_Livermore_homicide_ne_0_7578491_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/Police_investigate_Livermore_homicide_ne_0_7578491_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/Police_investigate_Livermore_homicide_ne_0_7578491_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police investigate Livermore homicide near Walmart. Allie Rasmus reports" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Livermore homicide near Walmart and Kohl's not a random attack: police</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Allie Rasmus, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 08:15AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 10:36AM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Livermore police are looking for 30-year-old John Inocencio, a homeless man from Livermore, for allegedly shooting and killing another man in a shopping center parking lot, off Las Positas Ave and Interstate 580. </p><p>The parking lot where it happened is in between a Kohl's store and a 24-hour Walmart.</p><p>Police said this was not a random attack, and that the victim, who has not been identified, and Inocencio were acquaintances. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/california-s-only-known-wild-wolf-pack-spotted-with-new-pups" title="California's only known wild wolf pack spotted with new pups" data-articleId="422614546" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/Three_new_wolf_pups_spotted_in_NorCal_0_7578318_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/Three_new_wolf_pups_spotted_in_NorCal_0_7578318_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/Three_new_wolf_pups_spotted_in_NorCal_0_7578318_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/Three_new_wolf_pups_spotted_in_NorCal_0_7578318_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/Three_new_wolf_pups_spotted_in_NorCal_0_7578318_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Three new wolf pups spotted in California near the Oregon state line." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>California's only known wild wolf pack spotted with new pups</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Lisa Fernandez, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 08:13AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 08:34AM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>California's only known wild wolf pack is growing.</p><p>Three new wolf pups were spotted June 18 spotted roaming 100 miles south of the Oregon state line, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.</p><p>The agency also released this video of the “Lassen Pack,” showing the pups, who were born in April, and two adults playing and lounging in a remote area of Lassen County, a former farming and mining area, which now depends on employment at two state and one federal prison.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> Featured Videos url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/TZ1_CA%20WOLF%20PUPS_00.00.00.00_1565189749586.png_7578253_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="California’s only wild wolf pack, known as the Lassen Pack, had three pups in April. The animals usually roam in Lassen and Plumas counties. They were filmed on June 18, 2019 (Photo: California Department of Fish and Wildlife)" title="TZ1_CA WOLF PUPS_00.00.00.00_1565189749586.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>California's only known wild wolf pack spotted with new pups</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-found-shot-to-death-in-livermore-by-walmart-police"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/9a%20LIVERMORE%20HOMICIDE_00.00.15.17_1565197539544.png_7578585_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="9a LIVERMORE HOMICIDE_00.00.15.17_1565197539544.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Livermore homicide near Walmart and Kohl's not a random attack: police</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/for-the-1st-time-in-100-years-there-is-no-incumbent-da-running-in-san-francisco"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/No_incumbent_in_San_Francisco_district_a_0_7577673_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="No_incumbent_in_San_Francisco_district_a_0_20190807054200"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>For the 1st time in 100 years, there is no incumbent DA running in San Francisco</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/sf-mayor-unveils-new-muni-platform-near-chase-center-the-most-transit-friendly-arena-in-the-nba"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/New_Muni_stop_outside_Chase_Center_in_Sa_0_7577889_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="New_Muni_stop_outside_Chase_Center_in_Sa_0_20190807124310"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>SF mayor unveils new Muni platform near Chase Center, the most 'transit-friendly' arena in the NBA</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/Escaped_inmate_dresses_as_daughter_0_7572957_ver1.0_1280_720_1565198157640_7578603_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/Escaped_inmate_dresses_as_daughter_0_7572957_ver1.0_1280_720_1565198157640_7578603_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/Escaped_inmate_dresses_as_daughter_0_7572957_ver1.0_1280_720_1565198157640_7578603_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/Escaped_inmate_dresses_as_daughter_0_7572957_ver1.0_1280_720_1565198157640_7578603_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Brazil gang leader who tried to escape as daughter found dead in cell</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/usa-today-headquarters-evacuated-amid-reports-of-man-with-weapon" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/GETTY%20Gannett%20offices_1565196896622.jpg_7578552_ver1.0_1280_720_1565198401890.jpg_7578604_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/GETTY%20Gannett%20offices_1565196896622.jpg_7578552_ver1.0_1280_720_1565198401890.jpg_7578604_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/GETTY%20Gannett%20offices_1565196896622.jpg_7578552_ver1.0_1280_720_1565198401890.jpg_7578604_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/GETTY%20Gannett%20offices_1565196896622.jpg_7578552_ver1.0_1280_720_1565198401890.jpg_7578604_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/GETTY%20Gannett%20offices_1565196896622.jpg_7578552_ver1.0_1280_720_1565198401890.jpg_7578604_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x0a;Lobby&#x20;of&#x20;Gannett&#x20;Corp&#x2e;&#x20;headquarters&#x20;in&#x20;McLean&#x2c;&#x20;VA&#x20;on&#x20;Feb&#x2e;&#x20;15&#x20;&#x2c;&#x20;2011&#x20;&#x28;Getty&#x3a;&#x20;Jeffrey&#x20;MacMillan&#x20;&#x29;&#x0a;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>USA Today headquarters evacuated amid reports of man with weapon</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/georgia-woman-claims-she-s-infecting-men-with-hiv-in-viral-rant" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/02/hiv-aids_1459614844411_1145604_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/02/hiv-aids_1459614844411_1145604_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/02/hiv-aids_1459614844411_1145604_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/02/hiv-aids_1459614844411_1145604_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/02/hiv-aids_1459614844411_1145604_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x0a;&#x09;HIV&#x2c;&#x20;or&#x20;human&#x20;immunodeficiency&#x20;virus&#x2c;&#x20;particles&#x20;in&#x20;purple&#x2c;&#x20;cause&#x20;the&#x20;disease&#x20;AIDS&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;CDC&#x2f;&#x20;Dr&#x2e;&#x20;A&#x2e;&#x20;Harrison&#x3b;&#x20;Dr&#x2e;&#x20;P&#x2e;&#x20;Feorino&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Georgia woman claims she's infecting men with HIV in viral rant</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/wildfire-prevention-adds-new-twist-on-national-night-out" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/New_twist_to_National_Night_Out_0_7577830_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/New_twist_to_National_Night_Out_0_7577830_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/New_twist_to_National_Night_Out_0_7577830_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/New_twist_to_National_Night_Out_0_7577830_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/New_twist_to_National_Night_Out_0_7577830_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Wildfire prevention adds new twist on National Night Out</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/california-s-only-known-wild-wolf-pack-spotted-with-new-pups" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/TZ1_CA%20WOLF%20PUPS_00.00.00.00_1565189749586.png_7578253_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/TZ1_CA%20WOLF%20PUPS_00.00.00.00_1565189749586.png_7578253_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/TZ1_CA%20WOLF%20PUPS_00.00.00.00_1565189749586.png_7578253_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/TZ1_CA%20WOLF%20PUPS_00.00.00.00_1565189749586.png_7578253_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/TZ1_CA%20WOLF%20PUPS_00.00.00.00_1565189749586.png_7578253_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="California&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;s&#x20;only&#x20;wild&#x20;wolf&#x20;pack&#x2c;&#x20;known&#x20;as&#x20;the&#x20;Lassen&#x20;Pack&#x2c;&#x20;had&#x20;three&#x20;pups&#x20;in&#x20;April&#x2e;&#x20;The&#x20;animals&#x20;usually&#x20;roam&#x20;in&#x20;Lassen&#x20;and&#x20;Plumas&#x20;counties&#x2e;&#x20;They&#x20;were&#x20;filmed&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;18&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x3a;&#x20;California&#x20;Department&#x20;of&#x20;Fish&#x20;and&#x20;Wildlife&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>California's only known wild wolf pack 