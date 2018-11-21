Winter storm warning issued for parts of the Sierra; holiday travel on I-80, Hwy 50 will be impacted

A winter storm warning for the parts of the Northern Sierra is in effect from Wednesday night through Friday morning at 10 a.m., as snow-slick roads and periods of whiteout conditions are possible, according to the National Weather Service.

Interstate 80 and Highway 50 may be impacted by the storm. Both Kingvale (I-80) and Echo Summit (Hwy 50) are expected to get eight to 12 inches of snow. Weather officials are advising folks to not wait until after work Wednesday to travel over Sierra Passes.

Mountain snow will impact holiday travel over the mountain passes tonight - Friday. Here's a look at forecast snow amounts for I80 & Hwy 50. Make sure to carry chains & prepare for travel delays if you must head over the mountains! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/zYVRQLBC6C — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 21, 2018

Forecasters say the heaviest snow is expected in Western Plumas County and the West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada above 6,000 feet. It’s expected to hit the hardest between Thursday night and Friday morning with travel being “very difficult to impossible” at times. Visibility on the highways will be significantly reduced.

A winter storm warning for snow means there will be snow covered roads and limited visibility. Travel is not recommended while the warning is in effect. But if you must, bring an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of emergency.

As always, dial 511 for latest road conditions.

