Witness tells police two vehicles struck male pedestrian in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA (BCN) Santa Rosa police this afternoon said two vehicles may have been involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision with a pedestrian on Occidental Road Saturday night.

A witness came forward this afternoon and said the victim, Matthew Thomas Eck, 37, of Santa Rosa, was initially struck by a brown or maroon-colored sedan in the westbound lane of Occidental Road just west of Stony Point Road, police said.

The female driver stopped, got out of her vehicle then got back in the vehicle and pulled to the side of the road before leaving the area, police said.

The female driver was described as a white adult with brown or red hair and a medium to large build, police said.

According to the witness, several vehicles then drove around Eck's body before he was struck again by a white sedan and dragged to the entrance of the Round Table Pizza restaurant at 2065 Occidental Road, police said.

The driver of the white sedan also drove away, according to the witness.

This afternoon police released surveillance camera video and photos of the white vehicle. Police described it as a compact sedan, possibly with a spoiler, similar to a Honda Prelude. The vehicle may have major front damage, police said.

Officers responded to the hit-and-run collision around 9:20 p.m. Saturday. The collision closed Occidental Road until around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police said Eck was found in the westbound lane in front of the Round Table Pizza restaurant. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the vehicles involved in the collision is asked to call police Sgt. Summer Gloeckner in the traffic division at (707) 543-4108.