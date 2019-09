- A 23-year-old woman was killed and her 71-year-old father was hospitalized, following an overnight house fire in San Francisco, neighbors and firefighters said. The family dog died, too.

Neighbor Joel MacDonald said the daughter had just started law school at the University of San Francisco this fall and her mother died recently of breast cancer.

MacDonald heard her screaming "Dad!" shortly after the fire broke out just after 2 a.m. Wednesday at their home on Delano Avenue, near Balboa Park. He also said he tried to help, but when he went to their door to try to get them out, it was too hot and he couldn't get in.

Neighbor Justine Underhill also heard different people yelling, "Get out! Get out!"

San Francisco Fire Chief Jeanine Nicholson said the two were eventually rescued from the burning house, and were given CPR, before being rushed to a trauma center. But the young woman died. A dog inside the home also died in the fire.

Nicholson said arson investigators were looking for the cause of the fire, but their presence did not mean foul play was suspected.

"Typically in a fire where people are injured or a greater alarm fire we call our fire investigators to investigate the cause to determine the cause and origin," Nicholson said.

The house suffered major fire damage, but the flames did not spread to other homes.