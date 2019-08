- A 22-year-old woman was arrested after her boyfriend was shot in the chest during an altercation between the two on Saturday morning, South San Francisco police said.

The pair argued in a parking lot at 111 Hickey Blvd., and then struggled over a firearm in their vehicle before the boyfriend was shot.

The woman, Jocelyn Rivera Penate of South San Francisco, drove to the nearby house of a friend and called 911 to report the incident.

The 34-year-old man was taken to a local trauma center for treatment of injuries police described as non-life-threatening.

Rivera Penate was booked at San Mateo County Jail for domestic assault and possession of a loaded firearm.

The incident is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact officer Vincent Meschi at (650) 877-8900.